Thousands of Teacher Positions Vacant in ‘Worst Ever’ Education Staffing Shortage for State

Florida is facing a shortfall of nearly 7,000 teachers as the new school year gets underway, with one union blaming Governor Ron DeSantis' policies.

Data produced by the Florida Education Association (FEA) showed a rising number of open teaching positions, along with over 5,000 support roles.

"This is the worst teacher and staff shortage we've ever seen in the state of Florida," FEA President Andrew Spar said to Newsweek earlier this year.

The teachers union is putting the blame on the Governor's tighter restrictions which came into force in recent months.

“Every single one of these situations stems directly from the fact that Gov. DeSantis is more focused on running for president than on being governor,” Spar said in a recent press release.

Changes include the scrapping of some Shakespeare classes over fears the works are too raunchy, the approval of a streaming service that focuses on conservative content and a swathe of new paperwork for parents to fill out about their kids before the semester began.

“Parents are waking up to the reality that DeSantis’ attempts to appeal to his extremist base are harming their children’s freedom to learn, and they’re fighting back," Spar also said.

"As students, parents, educators and community members of all races, places and religions come together to demand better for our students, we will make Florida a place where all children can thrive.”

Some counties are hit harder than others, with Palm Beach dealing with the highest number of teacher vacancies, at 811. In 2022, there were 393 positions available

Meanwhile, Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, is missing 938 support staff. Its total vacancy rate in August 2022 was 748, versus 1560 this year.

The FEA points to what it says are other difficult conditions for teachers, including restrictions around AP Psychology and the need to take books from their classrooms to book resellers, due to worries they are banned or illegal.

"These politicians hope that by causing sustained chaos in public schools, they can undermine parents’ trust in their child’s neighborhood school with the ultimate goal of having a fully privatized education system," the teacher's union said in a recent press release.

Teacher calls for apology from DeSantis

One teacher, Brandt Robinson, called for DeSantis to apologize to teachers for the past two years.

"You sir, have created chaos across the K-12 public school system," Robinson said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"Governor, for almost two years you have engaged in a steady drumbeat of accusations of dangerous and offensive charges that we indoctrinate, that we groom, that we sexualize our students, that we teach them to hate America."

"In that entire time, you don't even have the integrity to provide a shred of evidence. Not a single teacher has been dismissed of violating state law."

Robinson is now in his 27th year teaching at the high school DeSantis graduated from, Dunedin High School.

Florida's Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Messenger.