Thousands of Tarantulas Descend on San Diego for Annual Mating Ritual
Last year, residents spotted tarantulas roaming neighborhood streets alongside hawks, coyotes, and rattlesnakes
Thousands of tarantulas are set to emerge from holes and crevices in Southern California's San Diego County for an annual mating ritual that will continue into September, local outlet CBS 8 reported.
Most of the spiders belong to two native species: The California Black Tarantula and the San Diego Bronze Tarantula. Both generally aren't aggressive — and can even be kept as pets — but experts warn that they can deliver a skin-piercing dose of venom if threatened.
The bristly and barbed hairs of some tarantulas can also get stuck in human skin and irritate, the San Diego Natural History Museum cautions.
Last year, residents in the San Diego suburb of Poway told CBS 8 they'd spotted tarantulas roaming neighborhood streets alongside hawks, coyotes, and rattlesnakes.
Scientists suggest having mercy on male tarantulas: They are sometimes eaten by their female counterparts, both before and after mating, and are usually in the last year or two of their life by the time they begin reproducing.
Although cannibalism does occur, the nocturnal arachnids more often feed on smaller wildlife, including grasshoppers, beetles, and lizards.
Females can live for around 25 years, producing between 75 and 1,000 eggs at a time, which they protect using silken cocoons. Babies venture out on their own after about two or three weeks, the San Diego Zoo told CBS 8.
