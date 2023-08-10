Thousands of McDonald’s Shares Nets Iowan $4.5 Million in Unclaimed Property

An Iowan is set to be reunited with $4.5 million in unclaimed property, following an investment in more than 15,000 shares of the McDonald’s Corporation.
As reported by Iowa’s News Now, McDonald’s deemed the shares unclaimed and subsequently turned them over to the state treasurer due to the last known address being in Iowa.
“Today we are returning $4.5 million to one Iowan,” Roby Smith, Iowa’s state treasurer, told WHO13. “Now this Iowan has asked to keep her name confidential, we will honor that request. I can tell you it was McDonald’s stock and dividend is what we’re returning.”
This return sets a new benchmark for the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, a program designed to return unclaimed properties like shares, forgotten checking and savings accounts, contents of safety deposit boxes, and life insurance policy payouts. The prior record for returned money was $2.3 million.
- Urban ‘Pizza Ovens’ Are Baking Millions of Americans
- An Officer’s Salary and a $4.5 Million Spanish Mansion: How Zelenskyy Cleaned Up Military Recruitment
- ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg Purchases $4.5 Million Miami Beach Home
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in Nashville
- Millions Are Sweating Through July on Urban ‘Heat Islands’
- Say Goodbye to McDonald’s Apple Fritters
Shares remain in the custody of the Treasurer’s Office for one year before they can potentially be sold. If the shares do get sold, the resulting profits are held for the original owner. “Since the owner was prompt in responding to our due diligence letter, we were able to return the shares and the dividends that accrued while we were the custodian,” Smith shared with Iowa’s News Now.
He went on to say, “While we love returning property to the owners, we do our best to give tips to prevent it from coming here in the first place.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews