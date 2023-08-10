Thousands of McDonald’s Shares Nets Iowan $4.5 Million in Unclaimed Property

An Iowan is set to be reunited with $4.5 million in unclaimed property, following an investment in more than 15,000 shares of the McDonald’s Corporation.

As reported by Iowa’s News Now, McDonald’s deemed the shares unclaimed and subsequently turned them over to the state treasurer due to the last known address being in Iowa.

“Today we are returning $4.5 million to one Iowan,” Roby Smith, Iowa’s state treasurer, told WHO13. “Now this Iowan has asked to keep her name confidential, we will honor that request. I can tell you it was McDonald’s stock and dividend is what we’re returning.”

This return sets a new benchmark for the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, a program designed to return unclaimed properties like shares, forgotten checking and savings accounts, contents of safety deposit boxes, and life insurance policy payouts. The prior record for returned money was $2.3 million.

Shares remain in the custody of the Treasurer’s Office for one year before they can potentially be sold. If the shares do get sold, the resulting profits are held for the original owner. “Since the owner was prompt in responding to our due diligence letter, we were able to return the shares and the dividends that accrued while we were the custodian,” Smith shared with Iowa’s News Now.

He went on to say, “While we love returning property to the owners, we do our best to give tips to prevent it from coming here in the first place.”