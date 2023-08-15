Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks Outage
More than 1,000 lost power following an incident that could have been fatal
After a close-call incident, residents of Queensland, Australia, are being advised to exercise extreme caution around power poles.
This warning was issued after an illegal sign placement led to a power outage affecting over 1,000 customers.
According to 7News, Energex staff discovered remnants of a burned staple gun and the advertising sign when they responded to the emergency on Saturday. A cable carrying 11,000 volts, linked to the power pole, was also damaged.
Kevin Lavender, Energex spokesperson and area manager, revealed that the person responsible had quickly departed from the site.
“We have no idea what state the person who tried to post the sign was in because they fled the scene, but their actions could have been fatal or at least led to severe burns,” Lavender said, according to The Australian.
“We have network protection in place for the community’s safety, but that does not mean it’s OK to interfere with electrical assets. It is mind-blowing that anyone would risk their life to attach a sign to a power pole.”
Energex staff have noted an uptick in the number of illegal signs appearing on power poles throughout Queensland. They emphasized that such actions not only endanger those placing the signs but also the crew members who work on the network.
“Imagine turning up at work to discover someone had left rusty nails, screws and staples half-driven into your workspace and how dangerous that’d be for you – this is exactly what our crews are facing,” Lavender said, according to 7News.
“The nails, screws and the signs themselves can easily rip into our crews’ protective clothing and skin, putting them in a very dangerous situation.”
Per 7News, individuals caught attaching a sign to a power pole could face a fine of over $6,000.
“Most signs clearly display the phone number of the business owners, and we will start getting in touch with them, so we strongly recommend these people stop placing their signs on Energex poles and remove their existing ones as soon as possible,” Energex Contracts Coordinator Arturo Erazo stated.
