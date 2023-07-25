Thousands Evacuated From Greek Islands as the Mediterranean Burns
Wildfires in Algeria killed 34 people as temperatures soared across the region
An estimated 20,000 people had fled their homes or hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes by Tuesday morning as firefighters continued to battle raging wildfires at the holiday destination and much of the Mediterranean region either smoldered or burned under extreme temperatures.
In Corfu, on Greece’s western shore, 2,500 people were evacuated from the path of advancing fires, while Crete was reported at “extreme risk” for wildfires. In Algeria, wildfires killed dozens on the Mediterranean coast, and the fires spread to the pine forests of neighboring Tunisia where temperatures reached 122 degrees.
In Sicily, the Palermo airport was temporarily closed due to encroaching flames. One person was killed, and 1,500 fled their homes.
"I will state the obvious: In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean, which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defense mechanism,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.
“If there was, we would have implemented it."
- Oregon Wildfires Burn Thousands of Acres as Evacuations Ordered
- Death Toll Reaches 40 in Mediterranean Wildfires
- Greek Wildfire Forces Evacuation of Over 10,000 Tourists in Rhodes
- New Fires Break Out on Greek Islands of Corfu and Evia: ‘We Are at War’
- Dozens of Migrants Die in Boat Sinking Just Days After Massive Mediterranean Tragedy
An analysis by climate scientists published Tuesday said man-made climate change played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the extreme heat waves sweeping North America, southern Europe and China this month.
As wildfires surged in hot, windy conditions, hundreds of Greek, Turkish, and Slovakian firefighters worked the ridges near the villages of Gennadi and Vati in the southeast of Rhodes. Some 2,500 foreign tourists were airlifted home from the island.
A plane involved in firefighting efforts crashed Tuesday afternoon near Karystos, a small coastal town on the Greek island of Euboea, ERT reported.
"We are at war and are exclusively geared towards the fire front," Mitsotakis told parliament on Monday, warning of "another three difficult days ahead" before temperatures fall.
In Algeria, the interior ministry said it had tracked 97 fires, driven by fierce, dry winds, across 16 provinces. At least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, were killed as flames tore through residential areas. At least 1,500 people were evacuated from provinces east of the capital, Algiers.
Greek prosecutors were investigating the cause of the fires on Rhodes and the administration’s emergency response, state broadcaster ERT said. An estimated 10% of the island had been burned.
