‘Those Poor Babies’: Brother of Woman Accused of Imprisoning Sons Says Her Family ‘Had No Idea’
'Don't think for a second if we had an idea, we wouldn't have taken care of that,' Matt Koch said of his sister, Katie Koch, who is accused of imprisoning her two young sons
The brother of Katie Koch, who Wisconsin prosecutors believe had imprisoned her two sons in a filthy room and denied them medical care, said he and the family were completely unaware of the situation.
While speaking to NBC affiliate WTMJ, Matt Koch said he and his family would have cared for Katie's children if they had known of the shocking allegations.
"Those poor babies," he told the news station. "We had no idea. Don't think for a second if we had an idea, we wouldn't have taken care of that. I don't know what went wrong or where it went wrong."
The news station's interview with Matt came shortly after they spoke with Diane Manke, the mother of Joel Manke, Katie's longtime boyfriend.
- Boyfriend of Wisconsin Mom Accused of Imprisoning Sons in Squalid Home Is Released on Bail
- Wisconsin Mom Accused of Imprisoning 2 Sons Has History of Armed Robbery, Drug Use
- Wisconsin Couple Accused of Locking 2 Boys Inside Filthy Room for a Year Plead Not Guilty
- Mother of Man Accused of Imprisoning 2 Boys Says He Took Them to a Park and Wanted Them in School
- Wisconsin Parents Accused of Imprisoning Children for a Year Showed Pics of Happy Kids on Social Media
Joel lived with Katie and the children inside their Milwaukee area home, where the boys, aged 7 and 9, were seen running naked through the neighborhood after escaping a room through a broken window on July 13.
In documents obtained by The Messenger, Milwaukee prosecutors said they believe the kids had been confined to a dirty room inside the house since at least July 2022.
While Diane defended her son and claimed he could not do much to help the boys since he was not their biological father, Matt criticized Joel for not speaking up.
"Why didn't he step in and be like, 'Hey, this isn't right?' Because of an argument?" he told WTMJ. "Does he have a spine?"
Records show Manke posted a $6,500 bond with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Both he and Katie have been charged with four felonies.
Katie, who remains in Milwaukee County jail, also faces two misdemeanors related to child neglect and false imprisonment.
While speaking to WTMJ, Matt claimed he had not seen his sister in years.
He said his mother is trying to figure out what she can do to help the boys.
"Those kids need around-the-clock care right now," he said.
As The Messenger reported Friday, Katie has a lengthy criminal history that includes armed robbery, retail theft, and drug possession.
