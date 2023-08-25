This TikToker Takes a Look at ‘How Dirty’ Things Are — And it Seems Everything is Covered With Bacteria - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

This TikToker Takes a Look at ‘How Dirty’ Things Are — And it Seems Everything is Covered With Bacteria

It appears nothing is safe from bacteria, but another microbiologist said that might be a good thing

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A TikToker has taken to swabbing everyday items and testing them for bacteria.Getty Images

Ever wondered how much bacteria is really lingering on a brand-new swimsuit? How about public restroom toilet paper? Or what about those gas station hot dogs that perpetually circulate on rollers?

Don’t worry, a TikToker has got your grimy curiosity covered.

The account, @howdirtyis, is run by a man named Nick Aicher and boasts nearly 300,000 followers and 5.5 million likes. Aicher is a microbiologist by day, a self-published author by night, and exposes the bacteria on everyday items all the time in between.

Apparently there are dangerous bacteria everywhere, according to Aicher's videos. In one recently viral video, Aicher swabs the hygienic liner in the bottom of two swimsuits at a store. He then incubated the samples and concluded one of the samples and said one had grown a lot of staph  –  the short name for staphylococcus bacteria that can cause infections.

View post on TikTok

While obviously terrifying, the experiments on his TikTok account may not be cause for completely isolating yourself in a sterile chamber for the rest of your life. BuzzFeed interviewed research microbiologist Kiran Krishnan, who said the tests on the viral bacteria account may not be wholly accurate due to possible outside contamination.

"Air in any room (unless it's specifically designed as a sterile room) contains up to 1,800 different species of bacteria,” Krishnan told BuzzFeed. “The concentration of bacteria can be as high as 11 million bacteria cells per cubic meter of air. This is why microbiologists do plate streaks in a sterile hood and not on the bench top. Just exposing the plates to air for a few seconds could lead to contamination."

Read More

He also clarified that staph isn’t always a bad thing to find, and that the microbes on the swimsuits may not even be staph. Bacteria in general, Krishnan said, isn’t something to always be afraid of.

“We live in a world of bacteria. It’s perfectly good and helpful to the system to encounter bacteria constantly,” he said, adding it would be concerning if no bacteria was found on it because “hyper-sterility is a bigger health issue than exposure to ubiquitous bacteria in the outside world."

Still, plenty of people find something satisfying about watching Aicher swab everyday items to see what may, or may not, be lingering.

(For what it’s worth, Aicher’s test of the gas station roller hot dogs, shockingly, came back bacteria-free.)

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.