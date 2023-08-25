This TikToker Takes a Look at ‘How Dirty’ Things Are — And it Seems Everything is Covered With Bacteria

Ever wondered how much bacteria is really lingering on a brand-new swimsuit? How about public restroom toilet paper? Or what about those gas station hot dogs that perpetually circulate on rollers?

Don’t worry, a TikToker has got your grimy curiosity covered.

The account, @howdirtyis, is run by a man named Nick Aicher and boasts nearly 300,000 followers and 5.5 million likes. Aicher is a microbiologist by day, a self-published author by night, and exposes the bacteria on everyday items all the time in between.

Apparently there are dangerous bacteria everywhere, according to Aicher's videos. In one recently viral video, Aicher swabs the hygienic liner in the bottom of two swimsuits at a store. He then incubated the samples and concluded one of the samples and said one had grown a lot of staph – the short name for staphylococcus bacteria that can cause infections.

While obviously terrifying, the experiments on his TikTok account may not be cause for completely isolating yourself in a sterile chamber for the rest of your life. BuzzFeed interviewed research microbiologist Kiran Krishnan, who said the tests on the viral bacteria account may not be wholly accurate due to possible outside contamination.

"Air in any room (unless it's specifically designed as a sterile room) contains up to 1,800 different species of bacteria,” Krishnan told BuzzFeed. “The concentration of bacteria can be as high as 11 million bacteria cells per cubic meter of air. This is why microbiologists do plate streaks in a sterile hood and not on the bench top. Just exposing the plates to air for a few seconds could lead to contamination."

He also clarified that staph isn’t always a bad thing to find, and that the microbes on the swimsuits may not even be staph. Bacteria in general, Krishnan said, isn’t something to always be afraid of.

“We live in a world of bacteria. It’s perfectly good and helpful to the system to encounter bacteria constantly,” he said, adding it would be concerning if no bacteria was found on it because “hyper-sterility is a bigger health issue than exposure to ubiquitous bacteria in the outside world."

Still, plenty of people find something satisfying about watching Aicher swab everyday items to see what may, or may not, be lingering.

(For what it’s worth, Aicher’s test of the gas station roller hot dogs, shockingly, came back bacteria-free.)