This Millennial Woman Is Just Like the Rest of Us — Using Google To Understand Gen Z’s Slang

A woman has gone viral for breaking down slang she learned used by Gen Z.

Going by the username @bailshenry on TikTok, Bailey Henry is a Mississippi mom and the author of Having a Baby & Other Things I’m Bad At has been sharing the Gen Z slang she learned while working with a 19-year-old.

“I’m a millennial, I’m in my 30s, it is what it is,” Henry said in her now-viral video. “But I still feel youngish most days.”

Henry begins her video by explaining things that differentiate Millennial and Gen Z women, or the “great divide” that’s between the “Golden Goose girlies” and the “Air Force 1 girlies.”

“Those are shoes — obviously,” Henry says. “Because you don’t wear heels any more to the bar. So 2008 me would have really appreciated that.”

Speaking to common terms she goes through a written list including slang words like “sus,” “mid,” and “felt.”

“The vibe is so ‘mid’ here,” Henry shares as an example to explain that “mid” stands for “mediocre.”

The term is often used to describe an experience like that food or activity was very ‘mid.’

Henry’s video became so popular she was encouraged to post a part two.

The comments mainly come from fellow Millennials, who were not only confused at some of the slang but appreciated Henry explaining the terms.

Her videos serve as quick 5-minute or less dictionaries for those who may not understand slang words being used by current teenagers. Henry said she made the video to help others who may deal with teens but not understand their lingo.

“Us millennials needed this important meeting thank you,” user @xxkkayy.xx commented.