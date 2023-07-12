‘This May Not Be Over’: Vermont’s Governor Warns Historic Flooding Could Return

Vermont officials warned Wednesday that receding floodwaters didn't mean residents could rest easy as they began to clean from this week's epic rainstorm.

“This may not be over,” Gov. Phil Scott said during a news conference in Berlin, Vermont.

“With rain in the forecast and nowhere for it to go, we could see waters rise again.”

Public Safety Commissioner Jen Morrison also said that while no storm-related deaths had been reported as of 8 a.m., that could change.

“We need to remain vigilant in the days to come, as many disaster-related deaths occur after the acute phase and during cleanup and recovery,” she said, according to the nonprofit VTDigger website.

“Vermonters, keep your guard up and do not take chances.”

Drone footage shows flooding in Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets via AP

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the state from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

The forecast for the state's hard-hit capital, Montpelier, called for a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing to an 80% chance of heavy rain Thursday night.

There's also a 90% chance of showers on Friday, according to the NWS.

But the storms are expected to blow through quickly enough that more flooding isn't likely, NWS meteorologist Peter Banacos said.

All of Vermont's rivers had crested and water levels were receding by midday Wednesday, although at least one river was still 20 feet above normal, Banacos said.

Gov. Scott said flooding crested higher than it did during Tropical Storm Irene, which killed six people in Vermont in August 2011.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also said the state's residents were "living through the worst natural disaster" to hit the Green Mountain State since the flood of 1927.

“What we are looking at now are thousands of homes and businesses which have been damaged, some severely, we're looking at roads and bridges, some of which have wiped out, and will need basic and fundamental repairs,” Sanders said.

Julie Watson, who owns the Capitol Grounds Cafe in Montpelier, told The Messenger she closed up early around 11:30 a.m. on Monday and stacked up about 200 donated sandbags to try to protect her business.

On Tuesday morning, she hopped on a paddleboard to check on the store and found the basement flooded and water inundating the ground floor.

Her mother, retired environmental engineer Kim Watson of East Montpelier, said she feared the historic flooding was a sign of things to come.

“The scary part is this may be the new norm,” she said.

With The Associated Press