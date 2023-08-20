This Is Why You Have to Walk Miles at the Airport to Get to Your Flight Gate
Airport treks have been getting longer for two reasons: safety enhancements and profit
By the time you arrive at the airport, you’re exhausted from the trek — not just from your home to the airport, but from crossing large terminals to get to your gate.
That’s intentional.
Airports deliberately spread out their terminals. This, in turn, makes passengers, oftentimes with large bags hoisted up on their backs or in their hands, have to hike for miles to get to their gates.
According to a CNN report, airport treks have been getting longer for two reasons: safety enhancements and profit.
Spurred by the catastrophic 9/11 attacks and by more recent events such as the pandemic, planes have continuously been getting larger within the last few decades. Their large size means they need to take up more room, which means they need to be spread out more for efficient takeoff and landing. United Airlines, for example, is phasing out 200 smaller regional jets that carry about 50 passengers each in favor of planes with increased passenger capacity.
More security checkpoints were added throughout airport terminals after 9/11, making the routes more convoluted and increasing the amount of time to get from point A to point B.
At the same time, airports are looking to make more money. One way to do that is by adding more stores and restaurants on the way to the gates. In some cities like Newark and Chicago, CNN reported, airports have been redesigned without moving walkways — to make room for more stores.
“People joke that today airports are shopping malls that have airplanes parked outside,” said travel analyst Henry Harteveldt. “If you look at [the] design of terminals, much of the added space is given over to retail services.”
The redesigns mean passengers are sometimes walking miles to get to their destination, just within the airport.
At the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the walk from the entrance of Terminal B to Terminal E measures 2.16 miles, a 2022 study conducted by shoe company Kuru found.
“You get to the gate and you’re exhausted,” Harteveldt said. “You are dealing increasingly with airports that are designed around financial objectives and safety. The traveler gets lost in the dust.”
