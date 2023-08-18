This Is the Cop Who Braved Hail of Gunfire and Took Down Gunman Armed With 1,800 Rounds and Plan for Mass Murder
'What you're looking at is an act of extreme courage and valor,' Fargo Police Chief David Zibolsk said
This is the two minutes of terror in which a fast-acting North Dakota police officer took down a gunman who ambushed him and his colleagues—and likely saved his community from a mass shooting.
Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson and three colleagues were responding to a routine traffic accident on July 14 when Mohamad Barakat—a 37-year-old Syrian refugee—opened fire with a modified .223-caliber assault rifle, firing dozens of rounds.
Robinson returned fire with his service pistol while calling for backup.
A married father of a young son who joined the department in 2016, Robinson has been hailed as a hero, including through a GoFundMe fundraising campaign launched soon after the shooting in July.
"It's pretty evident that what you're looking at is an act of extreme courage and valor," Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski told reporters Thursday, as authorities released Robinson's body camera footage from the fateful encounter with Barakat.
"His tactical approach, his training, it was brilliant," added Deputy Chief Joe Anderson. "It was spot on."
Officials have also said Robinson's quick actions likely prevented a larger tragedy in Fargo.
Police discovered gunman Mohamad Barakat's car was loaded with assault rifles, a homemade grenade, more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition, three “largish” containers full of gasoline, plus two propane tanks, one completely filled and the other half-filled with homemade explosive materials.
The 3-minute-and-12-second recording was released by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo police just over a month after the violence rocked the state's largest city.
The attack killed Officer Jake Wallin, 23, and wounded Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes and Karlee Koswick, a bystander.
Both Wrigley and Zibolski praised Robinson for his keeping his composure under pressure and sticking to his training.
They highlighted how Robinson reloaded after his magazine ran empty and how he changed positions throughout the shootout.
“A very chaotic situation, a very tremendous job on his part,” Zibolski said.
–With the Associated Press
