This Country Has the World’s Most Powerful Passport

Singapore's passports are now the "most powerful" in the world — allowing holders to visit 192 countries without visas, according to a new global survey.

The Southeast Asian island nation dethroned Japan, where citizens can travel visa-free to 189 of the world's 227 nations, London-based Henley & Partners said.

Japan held the No. 1 spot for the past five years but is now tied for third place with Austria, Finland and France, according to the consulting company's annual rankings released Tuesday.

Germany, Italy and Spain — whose citizens are freely admitted to 190 nations — are tied for No. 2.

The "major shakeup" of the consulting company's annual rankings also saw the U.S. slide from seventh to eighth place, where it's tied with Lithuania.

Americans can visit 184 country's visas, down from 186 last year, according to the Henley Passport Index.

"While its absolute score has in fact risen over the last decade, the U.S. has been steadily overtaken by rivals such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore," Greg Lindsay, a fellow at Cornell University's Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, said in a statement released by Henley & Partners.

"America’s relentless slide down the rankings — and unlikelihood of reclaiming the highest position any time soon — is a warning to its neighbor Canada and the rest of the Anglosphere as well.”

Former U.S. State Department career diplomat Annie Pforzheimer blamed the situation on a "lack of a demand" for changes to America's reciprocal Visa Waiver Program due to the "extreme political risk for any group or politician who unwittingly facilitates travel by a terrorist."

Pforzheimer also told Henley & Partners that the diminishing power of American passports "may well contribute to a decline in U.S. soft power if businesses struggle to invite partners to trade shows and meetings" or "tourists encounter needless application delays and look elsewhere."

Henley & Partners is a privately owned company that advises wealthy clients about relocating to other countries and obtaining citizenship through investments in local economies.