‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS Diagnosis

Julia Krispeal and her husband, Sol, were always the life of the party. They were both outgoing, dynamic and so spontaneous that they didn't even book a honeymoon until their wedding day.

Julia, Sol and their two young sons Credit: Courtesy of Julia Krispeal

But in 2015, shortly after Sol turned 40 and about six years after they were married, the New York couple's lives changed.

The Krispeals were busy at the time — they had two small boys and were building a life in suburban Long Island — when Sol started experiencing strange symptoms.

According to Julia, Sol first noticed weakness in his hands that made working out at the gym more difficult.

“We thought maybe it was an ATV accident," Julia said, referring to a recent incident that had left Sol with minor injuries. “Or maybe something was triggering him from his neck.”

Julia Krispeal and her husband, Sol, the day before their November 2008 wedding. Credit: Courtesy of Julia Krispeal

Though they didn’t know it at the time, Sol was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare and fatal neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

When her husband first suggested that he might have ALS, Julia’s response was “you mean the ice bucket challenge people,” referencing the 2017 viral campaign to raise money and awareness for the disease.

The couple continued looking for answers. Julia and Sol searched everywhere — from doctors to reality TV stars.

At one point Julia wondered if Sol had Lyme disease and discovered that Yolanda Hadid, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also had suffered with the illness.

“I'm not a big TV person,” Julia said. “To me these celebrities mean nothing.”

Still, she thought, “I might as well reach out.”

Julia contacted Hadid and included photos of her family and descriptions of her husband’s illness.

“We have a full life ahead of us,” Julia told the reality star. "We both own our own businesses. This cannot be happening.”

Hadid responded immediately.

Yolanda Hadid, left, with Sol and Julia Krispeal. Courtesy of Julia Krispeal

From then on, she became something of a fairy godmother to Julia, Sol and their sons Jordan, 11, and Jaxon, 8.

“She basically took us under her wing, to try to help us as best as possible,” said Julia.

Hadid flew them cross country to Seattle for medical evaluations and eventually they became so close that Hadid mentioned them in her book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

But in spite of all the testing, traveling and desperate attempts to help Sol, the truth became unavoidable. He had ALS and the diagnosis was terminal.

Julia Krispeal and her sons Jordan, 11, and Jaxon, 8, in Washington, for "ALS in D.C." awareness event on May 11. Credit: Courtesy of Julia Krispeal

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells controlling muscle movement, leading to the loss of motor function, speech and, eventually, the ability to breathe.

New York Yankees legendary "Iron Man" Lou Gehrig's 17-season career ended abruptly in 1939 after he developed the then-mysterious illness, which hindered his performance and later became associated with his name.

According to the ALS Association, about 5,000 Americans receive an ALS diagnosis annually. The disease usually claims the lives of those diagnosed within three to five years and has no known cure.

“If I could go back in time, I would not have chased a miracle,” Julia says. “I would have listened to the doctors and said, live your life and make those memories.”

For more than six years, Julia was Sol’s primary caretaker — while also raising their kids and doing her best to support her family.

Julia Krispeal, left, with her late husband, Sol, and their two sons. Credit: Courtesy of Julia Krispeal

About three-and-a-half years ago, Julia realized that something needed to change. She says she was underweight and aging prematurely. She also felt angry and bitter about her husband’s illness.

“I didn't like who I was,” Julia says.

Julia joined a gym, began prioritizing self-care and started pursuing her real estate license.

“Once I started to pivot, I realized that I'm not going to be able to change the progression of this disease,” she says. “And I have no choice, but to continue taking care of myself, and taking care of my children because they need a good life. I need a good life."

Sol died in August, but Julia is still striving for a good life for their two sons.

In her first three years as a real estate agent, she closed more than $50 million in sales and now works for Ryan Serhant, the star of Million Dollar Listing New York.

Julia Krispeal now works for Ryan Serhant, star of <em>Million Dollar Listing New York</em>. Credit: Courtesy of Julia Krispeal

May is ALS Awareness Month, when the ALS Association hopes "to share stories from people living with ALS, show our support for caregivers, families, and care workers, and shine a spotlight on those who dedicate their lives to finding a cure."

For Julia, that means encouraging people in her situation to find a future in even dark times.

“That's really important for people to know and acknowledge that no matter what they're going through, some things are out of your control,” she says.

“You have to learn how to elevate from the ground up and make yourself stronger.”