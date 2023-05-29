The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    This American Life: Bus Driver, Passenger in Shootout During Argument over Stop

    The driver was fired and the passenger has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon

    Mary Papenfuss
    Charlotte Area Transit

    A North Carolina bus driver and a disgruntled passenger got into it — right down to pulling out their pieces — during a horrifying argument over a stop.

    Both men were injured in the exchange of gunfire that ensued. They're in stable condition and are expected to fully recover, officials said.

    Two other frightened passengers on the bus were not hurt.

    The confrontation on the Charlotte bus earlier this month began when the passenger demanded to be let out between stops, according to a surveillance camera video released Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS).

    The driver, David Fullard, can be heard explaining on the video that it’s not a designated stop and motions for the passenger to return to his seat.

    The men then begin arguing, and the passenger pulls out a handgun.

    “I dare you: Touch me,” he says on the video. “I dare you to touch me. I’m going to pop" you.

    The driver then pulls out his own gun and the two open fire.

    The first gunfire exchange occurs with the bus in motion, but it quickly mounts a curb and comes to a stop.

    The passenger was shot in the abdomen. He has been identified in a statement by the Charlotte-Meckleberg Police Department as 22-year-old Omarri Shariff Tobias.

    Fullard, who was shot in the arm, has been fired. He has worked as a bus driver for more than 19 years, his attorney told CNN.

    The transit agency said in a statement that it's against policy for an employee to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job.

    Fullard's attorney told WSOC-TV that his client, like so many drivers, didn’t feel safe on the job.

    “I have represented a substantial number of CATS drivers over the years. Some of whom who have been assaulted, shot at or shot during their work activity,” attorney Ken Harris told CNN in an email.

    “They consider themselves public servants. In light of their commitment, dedication and the workplace dangers that they encounter, we have continuously encouraged the CATS system to enhance security measures for drivers,” Harris said.

    A CATS bus driver was fatally shot just over a year ago in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

    Fullard is not currently facing any charges.

    Tobias has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm, according to police.

    He remains in custody in lieu of a $250,000 bond. He has been banned from all CATS services.

