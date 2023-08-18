This 10-Year-Old Wants To Be an Astrophysicist and Is Already Taking College Courses

A 10-year-old girl has garnered attention not only for her hopes of being an astrophysicist for NASA but for already being enrolled in college-level classes.

"I want to be an astrophysicist who works for NASA because I love astronomy, physics, chemistry, and mathematics, and astrophysics is all those things combined,” she told CBS 19.

Linda Pistun, from Gainesville, Virginia, is completing eight college credits at the University of Virginia this summer.

“I really wanted to try a college class here, and I heard about it online. I knew it would help me get more enrichment for Mandarin, I could learn a lot and I already know UVA is a great school,” Pistun said.

Pistun is participating in UVA's Summer Language Institute and taking Mandarin Chinese classes remotely through the program.

The two-month program meets five days a week for up to seven hours a day, intending to finish two semesters of material in two months.

Aside from taking college classes, the pre-teen is beginning high school in a few weeks and is already a published author.

According to a news release from UVA, Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high school at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology this fall.

While taking her language class, Pistun began working on a children’s book, "Linda’s Mysterious Footprints," a story she began writing when she was six years old and first learned about carbon emissions. The book will be published on Aug. 15.

According to WVIR, Pistun hopes to be a full-time student at UVA by the time she is 14. She then plans on attending the California Institute of Technology for grad school.

Speaking of Pistun's IQ score, her parents told UVA they have not given her the number because "people like to compare her to other child prodigies or famous people in history, and we want to remove as much of that pressure as possible while she's little."

When she's not writing or learning, the pre-teen likes to play instruments in her spare time, including the violin and the piano.

"I decided to play the violin because Albert Einstein played it and it helped him think," she told UVA. "It actually does help me think, just like Albert Einstein."

Pistun is documenting her journey on Instagram @lindaslab.