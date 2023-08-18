This 10-Year-Old Wants To Be an Astrophysicist and Is Already Taking College Courses

A 10-year-old girl has garnered attention not only for her hopes of being an astrophysicist for NASA but for already being enrolled in college-level classes.
"I want to be an astrophysicist who works for NASA because I love astronomy, physics, chemistry, and mathematics, and astrophysics is all those things combined,” she told CBS 19.
Linda Pistun, from Gainesville, Virginia, is completing eight college credits at the University of Virginia this summer.
“I really wanted to try a college class here, and I heard about it online. I knew it would help me get more enrichment for Mandarin, I could learn a lot and I already know UVA is a great school,” Pistun said.
Pistun is participating in UVA's Summer Language Institute and taking Mandarin Chinese classes remotely through the program.
The two-month program meets five days a week for up to seven hours a day, intending to finish two semesters of material in two months.
- Harvard Astrophysicist Claims He Found Alien Artifact in Pacific Ocean
- 73-Year-Old Veteran Graduates College for Free with Uber’s Help
- University To Offer Master’s Degree Course on Taylor Swift
- Scientists Discover Faintest Galaxy Ever From Start of the Universe
- Kentucky Child, 7, Accidentally Fatally Shoots 5-Year-Old in Home: Police
- Former University Professor Faces Child Porn Charges, Allegedly Used Instagram to Solicit Minors
Aside from taking college classes, the pre-teen is beginning high school in a few weeks and is already a published author.
According to a news release from UVA, Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high school at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology this fall.
While taking her language class, Pistun began working on a children’s book, "Linda’s Mysterious Footprints," a story she began writing when she was six years old and first learned about carbon emissions. The book will be published on Aug. 15.
According to WVIR, Pistun hopes to be a full-time student at UVA by the time she is 14. She then plans on attending the California Institute of Technology for grad school.
Speaking of Pistun's IQ score, her parents told UVA they have not given her the number because "people like to compare her to other child prodigies or famous people in history, and we want to remove as much of that pressure as possible while she's little."
When she's not writing or learning, the pre-teen likes to play instruments in her spare time, including the violin and the piano.
"I decided to play the violin because Albert Einstein played it and it helped him think," she told UVA. "It actually does help me think, just like Albert Einstein."
Pistun is documenting her journey on Instagram @lindaslab.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews