33 People Shot, 6 Killed in Bloody Chicago Weekend

It was yet another violent weekend for residents in the Windy City, with Chicago police responding to shootings that left six people dead and at least 33 wounded.

According to Chicago Police, the first fatality of the weekend was a 16-year-old boy, who was found shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at approximately 10:15 p.m. The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The killer remains at large.

Also on Friday, a man died in the Loop area after rushing into a hotel lobby. He had been shot, and was trying to escape the gunfire. Police allege the 40-year-old victim was shot randomly while traversing a sidewalk. No one has been arrested.

Just after midnight on Saturday, five men were shot in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. One of the men was pronounced dead from his injuries and another remains in critical condition after being shot in the head and neck.

Outside Chicago Police headquarters Scott Olson/Getty Images

Later, in Chicago Lawn, a 49-year-old man died after being shot in the chest during an altercation with another man. The shooter has not been identified or arrested.

A crowd of people were fired upon in Auburn Gresham Saturday morning, police said. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead soon after arriving at a hospital, and another man was injured but survived. Again, no arrests have been made.

Police are speaking to a person of interest in a shooting Saturday afternoon that killed a 64-year-old man on the city's Northwest Side.

The victim was shot in the chest just before 12:30 p.m. following an argument with a man known to police.

On Sunday morning, police discovered a 29-year-old man behind the wheel of a vehicle that had rolled over in the Little Village section. The driver had been shot in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later, According to police, the shooter has not been identified or apprehended.

During the previous weekend, 33 people were shot and four people died.