Texas third-graders would be trained to treat their classmates for "battlefield trauma," and schools would have to install "bleeding stations" under a new bill proposed by Democratic lawmakers in the Lone Star State.

Texas Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, a Democrat from San Antonio and a co-sponsor of the bill, introduced the legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed last May.

The students at Robb Elementary School were as young as nine and 10 years old.

Gervin-Hawkins said the legislation would save innocent lives in lieu of inaction by state lawmakers to enact serious gun-control measures.

"If there's no appetite for doing gun reform, then we've got to do something and if we could save one life, then we've done at least that," Gervin-Hawkins told CBS News Texas last month.

Texas Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on July 20, 2021. The Democrat has introduced a bill in Texas that would train students as young as the third-grade in administering trauma care in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Invoking the bloody carnage in the Uvalde shooting, Gervin-Hawkins defended such life-saving treatment as entirely age-appropriate for third grade students.

"Think about the young girl in Uvalde who had the thought of mind to put blood on herself. To, you know, have the shooter think … I’ve been shot. OK, who would have thought someone in that grade level would have thought like that?” Gervin-Hawkins said.

The bill, co-sponsored by fellow Democrat Rep. Gervin-Hawkins and GOP Rep. Ryan Guillen, would expand on current legislation that requires students beginning in the seventh-grade be trained in how to stem bleeding, use tourniquets and apply chest shields and compression bandages.

The students would learn methods developed by the American College of Surgeons and the Department of Homeland Security.

The bill was introduced in April before Saturday's mass shooting at an outlet mall near Dallas that killed eight people and last month's shooting in Cleveland, Texas, that killed five, including a 9-year-old boy.

So far this year, Texas trails only California for the state with the most mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.