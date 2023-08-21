Third-Grade Teacher in Oklahoma Arrested for Alleged Intoxication on First Day of School

An Oklahoma elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday after allegedly arriving at school intoxicated, according to the local police department.

Police officers in Perkins, Oklahoma, were called to Perkins-Tryon Elementary School after a school official noticed that third-grade teacher Kimberly Coates, 53, was possibly intoxicated. It was the school's first day following summer break.

A breath sample found that Coates’ blood alcohol concentration was 0.24, three times the legal limit, according to the Perkins Police Department.

NBC News' Oklahoma City affiliate, KFOR, reported that Coates claimed she drank wine on her way to the school that morning and the night before.

Both Perkins police and the school district are conducting separate investigations.

“The district’s number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for students,” the Perkins-Tyron Public School District said in a statement, as reported by KFOR. “Because this is a personnel issue, the district is unable to share additional information at this time.”

Coates was arrested but has yet to be officially charged.