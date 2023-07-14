Third Bus of Migrants Arrives in California From Texas in What Gov. Abbott Calls ‘Historic Action’ - The Messenger
Third Bus of Migrants Arrives in California From Texas in What Gov. Abbott Calls ‘Historic Action’

More than 10,000 migrants have been bussed to Washington, D.C. and more than 9,500 to New York

Scott McDonald
The Texas deportation of more migrants from “Biden’s border crisis” continued this week with a delivery of another 35 migrants from the Lone Star State into the Los Angeles area.

Immigrants seeking asylum wait to board a bus to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona.
Immigrants seeking asylum wait to board a bus to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma.Mario Tama/Getty Images

“Texas has bused over 25,000 migrants to sanctuary cities,” Abbott tweeted this week. “The busing mission provides critical relief to overwhelmed and overrun border towns. Texas continues to take historic action in response to Biden’s border crisis.”

Texas sent the most recent migrants on a bus from Brownsville, Texas, to California, according to the Los Angeles Times. It’s the third bussing of migrants from the Texas border to Los Angeles, according to Abbott.

Now more than 80 migrants have been sent to California from Texas, Abbott says.

Lindsay Toczylowski, the executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, said the Los Angeles center will ensure “legal needs are met” for migrants coming from the Texas border.

“We are grateful to the City of Brownsville for sending information in advance about this bus, so we can better prepare to welcome them,” Toczylowski said. “We will continue to work with our community partners to receive migrants with dignity."

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office said the city has worked with a nonprofit coalition and other friends, according to a response plan put in place this year.

“As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan,” said mayor's office spokesperson Zach Seidl.

When migrants enter into a Los Angeles church that offers them security, they are then given food, clothing, legal representation and an off chance they might get to reacquaint themselves with family members who are already in the U.S.

Abbott has already bussed more than 10,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., More than 9,500 to New York, more than 3,600 to Chicago and more than 1,800 to Philadelphia.

