Thieves Who Stole Millions Busted After Posing with Cash, Cars on Social Media

Six people have been convicted and sentenced in New York for stealing more than $3 million worth of cash, cars, and merchandise in a string of crimes.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the convictions in a press release on Friday. The announcement says the six individuals "were responsible for over 200 burglaries of car dealerships, cellular phone stores, and ATM businesses located in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and on Long Island."

The thieves were caught because the culprits repeatedly posted themselves on social media with the stolen goods.

"Many of the social media posts occurred just minutes after the crimes, allowing investigators to connect the stolen property seen in the posts to specific burglaries and defendants," the release said.

The New York attorney general’s office shared a few examples of those social media posts, which do show individuals posing inside vehicles and holding a large amount of cash in hand, fanned out.

Willie Baines, Josepher Cartagena, Brandon Collazo-Rivera, Justin Herrera, Douglas Noble, and Alexander Santiago are the six members of a "crew" who stole at least 54 vehicles along with cash and cell phones from businesses. The six men were convicted due to a 13-month investigation into the string of thefts.

The crew was connected to over 200 burglaries where they stole over $3 million in vehicles, cell phones and cash New York Attorney General's Office

"These burglars left a trail of broken glass, smashed businesses, and dangerous high-speed chases in their wake," James said in the release. "I thank my partners in local law enforcement for their coordination and support as we took down this dangerous crew. Our communities are safer now that these six individuals have been brought to justice.”

The crew was also connected to crimes in both New Jersey and Connecticut during the investigation. The investigation revealed the "crew" would often travel to neighborhoods with multiple car dealerships and cell phone stores and commit multiple burglaries at night.

The release states that the burglars would smash the front windows of dealerships, locate key fobs to vehicles in the business and then drive vehicles they were able to remote start and open through openings they made.

The burglars would also smash storefront doors of cellphone stores and ATM locations, breaking into windows and stealing as much cash and merchandise as possible, the press release adds.

The crew also would often wait for police to respond to the burglary calls and then engage in high-speed chases, according to the New York attorney general. This led to investigators dubbing their investigation "Operation Redline" because the speedometers of the vehicles would often redline during those high-speed chases.

Reviews of surveillance, cell phone data, and license plate information led investigators to the suspects. A search of a couple of the suspects' homes uncovered multiple vehicle key fobs, large amounts of cash, and multiple cell phones.

Cartagena, Collazo-Rivera, Noble, and Santiago all pled guilty to second-degree grand larceny, while Herrera pled guilty to third-degree burglary; Baines pled guilty to third-degree attempted burglary.

All six of the convicted individuals received prison sentences, according to the release, but the severity of those sentences was not detailed.