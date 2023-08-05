Thieves Rip Off Convention by Walking Away With Pallet of Gaming Cards Worth Over $300,000 - The Messenger
Thieves Rip Off Convention by Walking Away With Pallet of Gaming Cards Worth Over $300,000

Gen Con is North America’s largest tabletop and role-playing gaming convention

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Police in Indianapolis are looking for two suspects who pulled off a $300,000 heist this week prior to the start of Gen Con — North America’s largest tabletop and role-playing gaming convention. 

The suspects used a jack to haul away a pallet stacked with $300,000 worth of gaming cards the day before the convention began at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Vendors were allowed to set up before the convention's Thursday start date. The theft occurred sometime on Wednesday, said police quoted by Fox 59.

Anyone with information about what happened or the location of the stolen property have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Gen Con in Indianapolis. Some 70,000 people are expected to attend. It concludes Sunday.

