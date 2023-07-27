Thieves Hit Same Family Twice in a Day While Mom Was at Son’s Chemo Treatment

A pair of thieves targeted a Kentucky family twice in one day while their 13-year-old son was undergoing chemotherapy, according to reports and authorities.

Amber O’Neil was at the appointment with her son, Jeremiah, on Monday when she got a call from her husband saying that his truck had been stolen in Indiana, O’Neil told local outlet WDRB. Jeremiah is battling Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer most commonly found in children.

Within an hour, O’Neil got a second message, this time an automated alert from her home’s security camera system showing a man and a woman pull into the driveway in her husband’s stolen truck, she said. The camera showed the duo getting out of the truck and loading it up with items from the family’s garage, including camping gear and a grill.

"They're bold,” O’Neil told WDRB. “Who would think, 'I'm gonna steal your car and then go to your house within a matter of an hour.’”

Concerned for her 15-year-old son, who was home at the time, O’Neil raced home and called 911 along the way, only to be told that there were no police officers in the area to reach the scene immediately, she said.

Thomas Alexander (left) and Sumer Browning (right) are reportedly are charged with receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary. Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections (2)

"It's hard,” O’Neil told the outlet. “Because as a mom, you would think being told that your child was diagnosed with cancer is the scariest thing. But I think that topped it because when I called 911, they said they didn't have officers in the area.”

O’Neil ultimately called her neighbor, who may have scared off the burglars.

She posted images from her security cameras to social media, and by Wednesday police had taken two suspects into custody, authorities told WDRB.

Thomas Alexander and Sumer Browning, both 29, are charged with receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary, another local outlet, the Lexington Herald Leader, reported.

Police believe that they "may have used registration paperwork found in the vehicle to locate the victim's house,” according to WDRB.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Alexander and Browning on Thursday, the outlet reported.