‘They Murdered Him Because He Was Gay’: Friend Mourns NYC Dancer Who Died in His Arms

A grief-stricken man vividly described the stabbing death of a gay dancer in a video that emerged Monday — as the New York City police reportedly identified a teenage suspect in the potential hate crime.

Otis Pena was among four friends with whom victim O'Shae Sibley, 28, traveled to the Jersey Shore before returning to Brooklyn late Saturday night, the New York Daily News said.

Pena fought back tears in the emotional message he posted on Facebook Live hours after Sibley was stabbed in the torso near a gas station in the borough's Midwood section.

The killing reportedly took place after a group of men confronted Sibley, who belonged to an all-queer dance troupe, and his pals for dancing shirtless in their bathing suits.

O'Shae Sibley is seen in a photo posted on Facebook. O'Shae Sibley/Facebook

“They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends,” Pena said during the nearly 15-minute recording.

Investigators have identified a 17-year-old suspect who got away in a black SUV, according to NBC New York.

A search is underway for the suspect, law-enforcement sources told the TV news outlet.

Pena said he tried to "put pressure on the wound" to save Sibley but there was "blood squirting everywhere."

"I’m covered in his blood," he recalled.

Pena said the killing took place just "two blocks" from his home and described Sibley as "the salt to my pepper, the peanut butter to my jelly."

“Every time before I go to sleep I would call O’Shae and we would have a conversation," the grief-stricken man said.

"Just, ‘Hey bro, you good?’ Every day, every day, every day.”

Pena alleged the killer used a cellphone to record Sibley and his pals before the stabbing.

"Y’all stabbed my brother in the chest saying, ‘We Muslim, we don’t let gay s--- around here,'" he said.

Pena also said Sibley told the men, “We may be gay and we’re listening to our music — but it’s no hate. It’s all love.”

Sibley was stabbed after following the killer from the scene of the confrontation, the Daily News said, citing video of the incident.