These Metros Are Climbing the Ranks of ‘America’s Best Cities’
Places like Portland, Maine, and Wichita, Kan., are not to be overlooked
It’s little surprise that in a new report ranking America’s Best Cities, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles are at the top of the list.
In fact, Resonance Consultancy has named New York the top city each year since it started publishing the Top 100 list in 2016.
And while the Big Apple might reign, there are plenty of other cities quickly moving up Resonance’s ranking—which seeks to measure how attractive each city is for talent looking to relocate, tourists and investors.
Most of these are smaller cities that have become destinations for post-pandemic remote workers. Resonance only ranks cities with a metro area population of at least 500,000 people.
- Bigger Is Better, Survey Finds, When It Comes to ‘America’s Best Cities’ (Exclusive)
- Travel Site Ranks Delta Best US Airline Again as Southwest and Frontier Ratings Decline
- Green Bay, WI, Picked as ‘Best Place to Live’ in the U.S.
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Purchase $61 Million Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion
- Cities Paying $80 Million to People Injured in Racial Justice Protests
Here are the top nine cities whose scores — determined by a mix of 26 qualitative and quantitive measures — rose fastest up the rankings this year.
Portland, Maine
Portland, Maine moved up 13 spots this year to No. 40, the smallest city on the list that high up. With a metro area of 552,000, it’s a compact coastal powerhouse, Resonance said.
The city scored high for educational attainment, biking and outdoor recreation. Notably, climate scientists also point to its resiliency; Portland is insulated from flooding, has little air pollution and it's not particularly prone to wildfires, making it an ideal place to live as the weather warms and intensifies.
Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
At No. 71, Poughkeepsie climbed 10 spots in 2023. Resonance said the city “has all the magnetism that would tempt a big-city cash-out,” with a safe downtown, high walkability scores, a few colleges nearby, and charming historic architecture.
Poughkeepsie, which is two-hour drive north of NYC and sits on the Hudson River, also appears to be in the midst of a post-pandemic renaissance, the report said, noting recent redevelopment projects and a burgeoning food scene.
Atlanta, Ga.
Atlanta is the largest city to make the list of Resonance’s biggest risers, moving up five spots to No. 12. That’s in part because about 250,000 people relocated there in the past two years, the report said.
Its rich legacy, diverse population and well-established business sector don’t hurt its ranking either. Plus, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has consistently been ranked the world’s busiest airport and provides a crucial hub for the 80% of the U.S. population that lives within a two-hour flight of it.
Wichita, Kan.
Moving up five rungs to 88th, Wichita drew praise from Resonance for its cultural chops: the Wichita Grand Opera and Ballet Wichita are landmark art institutions. The city also boasts 1,200 restaurants.
Its status as the “Air Capital of the World” also helped its rating, the report said, since Wichita has the country’s largest concentration of aerospace manufacturing employees.
Madison, Wis.
At No. 38, Wisconsin's capital city rose 3 spots, and Resonance said its “livability, job creation and millennial magnetism checks all the boxes.”
Madison has a bevy of high-paying jobs, ranks high in educational attainment thanks to the University of Wisconsin and has the fourth-lowest poverty rate in America, the report said.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati, too, moved up three spots, ranking No. 47 on Resonance’s list. The group said “Cincinnati has simmered with vibrancy for a few years now, and as second-tier cities ascend, its time has come.”
The report ranks Cincinnati 12th in Cost-of-Living-Adjusted Earnings and applauded the city’s effort to improve its downtown, which already boasts a 140-year-old music hall that’s a home to the city's symphony, opera and ballet.
Durham, N.C.
Durham, North Carolina, in part thanks to Duke University, clocked in at 49th on Resonance’s list, three slots up from last year.
It ranks an impressive seventh on the report’s Cost-of-Living-Adjust-Earnings scale, and Google recently opened an office there to take advantage of its highly-education workforce.
Louisville, Ky.
A bourbon boom and fabulous culinary scene helped Louisville move up three spots to 59th.
Resonance said the city is “easy to love” and is full of unique offerings—a multicultural center and museum dedicated to hometown hero Muhammad Ali, Churchill Downs if you’re into horse racing and the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.
Lakeland, Fla.
At a humble No. 97 place, Lakeland, Florida moved up three spots this year and it tries to separate itself from nearby Tampa.
Resonance praised Lakeland for its outdoor hiking trails, walkable downtown and diversity. It is also home to Florida Southern College, which is the world’s largest site of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews
- Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of TargetNews