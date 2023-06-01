The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    These Metros Are Climbing the Ranks of ‘America’s Best Cities’

    Places like Portland, Maine, and Wichita, Kan., are not to be overlooked

    Published
    Ben Kesslen
    It’s little surprise that in a new report ranking America’s Best Cities, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles are at the top of the list.

    In fact, Resonance Consultancy has named New York the top city each year since it started publishing the Top 100 list in 2016. 

    And while the Big Apple might reign, there are plenty of other cities quickly moving up Resonance’s ranking—which seeks to measure how attractive each city is for talent looking to relocate, tourists and investors.

    Most of these are smaller cities that have become destinations for post-pandemic remote workers. Resonance only ranks cities with a metro area population of at least 500,000 people.

    Here are the top nine cities whose scores — determined by a mix of 26 qualitative and quantitive measures — rose fastest up the rankings this year.

    Portland, Maine

    Portland, Maine moved up 13 spots this year to No. 40, the smallest city on the list that high up. With a metro area of 552,000, it’s a compact coastal powerhouse, Resonance said. 

    The city scored high for educational attainment, biking and outdoor recreation. Notably, climate scientists also point to its resiliency; Portland is insulated from flooding, has little air pollution and it's not particularly prone to wildfires, making it an ideal place to live as the weather warms and intensifies.

    Portland, Maine
    USA, Maine, Portland, skyline from Munjoy Hill, dusk Getty Images

    Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 

    At No. 71, Poughkeepsie climbed 10 spots in 2023. Resonance said the city “has all the magnetism that would tempt a big-city cash-out,” with a safe downtown, high walkability scores, a few colleges nearby, and charming historic architecture.

    Poughkeepsie, which is two-hour drive north of NYC and sits on the Hudson River, also appears to be in the midst of a post-pandemic renaissance, the report said, noting recent redevelopment projects and a burgeoning food scene.

    Poughkeepsie, New York
    Drone shot of Walkway Over the Hudson, a former railway bridge converted into a pedestrian walkway across the Hudson River between Poughkeepsie and Highland in New York State. (Getty Images) Getty

    Atlanta, Ga.

    Atlanta is the largest city to make the list of Resonance’s biggest risers, moving up five spots to No. 12. That’s in part because about 250,000 people relocated there in the past two years, the report said.

    Its rich legacy, diverse population and well-established business sector don’t hurt its ranking either. Plus, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has consistently been ranked the world’s busiest airport and provides a crucial hub for the 80% of the U.S. population that lives within a two-hour flight of it.

    Atlanta Georgia
    Downtown city skyline view of Atlanta, Ga. (Getty Images) Getty

    Wichita, Kan.

    Moving up five rungs to 88th, Wichita drew praise from Resonance for its cultural chops: the Wichita Grand Opera and Ballet Wichita are landmark art institutions. The city also boasts 1,200 restaurants.

    Its status as the “Air Capital of the World” also helped its rating, the report said, since Wichita has the country’s largest concentration of aerospace manufacturing employees.

    Wichita, Kansas
    The city of Wichita lies on the banks of the Arkansas River and is the largest city in the state of Kansas. (Getty Images) Getty

    Madison, Wis.

    At No. 38, Wisconsin's capital city rose 3 spots, and Resonance said its “livability, job creation and millennial magnetism checks all the boxes.” 

    Madison has a bevy of high-paying jobs, ranks high in educational attainment thanks to the University of Wisconsin and has the fourth-lowest poverty rate in America, the report said.

    Madison, Wisconsin
    Wisconsin State Capital on a clear summer day. (Getty Images) Getty

    Cincinnati, Ohio

    Cincinnati, too, moved up three spots, ranking No. 47 on Resonance’s list. The group said “Cincinnati has simmered with vibrancy for a few years now, and as second-tier cities ascend, its time has come.”

    The report ranks Cincinnati 12th in Cost-of-Living-Adjusted Earnings and applauded the city’s effort to improve its downtown, which already boasts a 140-year-old music hall that’s a home to the city's symphony, opera and ballet.

    Cincinnati Ohio
    Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Ohio River (Getty Images) Getty

    Durham, N.C.

    Durham, North Carolina, in part thanks to Duke University, clocked in at 49th on Resonance’s list, three slots up from last year.

    It ranks an impressive seventh on the report’s Cost-of-Living-Adjust-Earnings scale, and Google recently opened an office there to take advantage of its highly-education workforce.

    Durham, North Carolina
    The growing downtown of Durham, N.C. (Getty Images) Getty

    Louisville, Ky.

    A bourbon boom and fabulous culinary scene helped Louisville move up three spots to 59th. 

    Resonance said the city is “easy to love” and is full of unique offerings—a multicultural center and museum dedicated to hometown hero Muhammad Ali, Churchill Downs if you’re into horse racing and the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. 

    Louisville Kentuck
    The Louisville, Ky., skyline (Getty Images) Getty

    Lakeland, Fla.

    At a humble No. 97 place, Lakeland, Florida moved up three spots this year and it tries to separate itself from nearby Tampa. 

    Resonance praised Lakeland for its outdoor hiking trails, walkable downtown and diversity. It is also home to Florida Southern College, which is the world’s largest site of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings.

    Lakeland, Florida
    Downtown Lakeland, Fla. (Wikimedia) Wikimedia
