Remove App: These are the Colleges and Universities That Have Banned TikTok

As of Monday, Clemson has become the latest university to ban TikTok from its campus wired and Wi-Fi networks, as reported by WPDE.

Since security concerns grew due to the booming social media platform’s parent company being based in China, several governmental bodies took steps to prohibit the site from its networks and some universities have followed suit.

While debates continue about the validity of these concerns, here is the most up-to-date list of colleges, universities and schools that have banned TikTok from their campuses.

Alabama

Auburn University: TikTok has been banned from university-owned devices and networks, as reported by NBC News. The university will not prohibit students from having the app on their personal devices, but recommended students remove it for privacy concerns.

Arkansas

Arkansas State University: As reported by KATV, the university followed suit after the state of Arkansas banned TikTok from state-issued devices and networks. The app has been banned from the university’s Wi-Fi as well.

Florida

University of Florida: In a message sent out to students, faculty and staff, the university’s chief information officer Elias G. Eldayrie discouraged the use of TikTok and recommended removing the app from their devices. No firm restrictions have been placed yet.

Georgia

The University System of Georgia: Vice chancellor for leadership communications, Kristina Torres, said in a statement obtained by NBC News that the university system has “directed its 26 public colleges and universities to prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on any state-owned devices including mobile phones and laptops.”

Idaho

Boise State University: According to the school’s website, TikTok must be removed from all state-owned devices, links to TikTok must be removed from the university website and the app must be blocked from the university’s Wi-Fi. Students can still access the platform using their cellular data.

Idaho State University: The app is banned from university-owned devices and networks. The school told NBC News that while it deleted its TikTok account, student organizations will still be permitted to use the app on their personal devices and internet connections.

University of Idaho: According to the university’s help page, TikTok will be removed from all university devices. Students can still use the app, however, by using the student or guest Wi-Fi.

Indiana

Purdue University: As reported by Fox 59, TikTok has been blocked from the university's network.

Iowa

Iowa Public Universities: The Iowa Board of Regents has directed the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa to remove TikTok from school-owned devices. The universities have also been barred from maintaining university TikTok accounts.

Maryland

Morgan State University: TikTok has been banned from university-owned devices and networks along with other foreign apps, as reported by NBC News. Students, employees and guests will still be able to access the app using their cellular data.

Mississippi

University of Mississippi: The university has blocked access to TikTok on the university's Wi-Fi and from all state-owned devices, as reported by The Daily Mississippian.

Montana

Montana University System: All 16 post-secondary institutions under the Montana University System have been directed to remove the app from their devices and block it from the system’s networks, and accreditation the system’s website.

The schools have also been ordered to suspend their university accounts on the app. However, campuses may be given an exception for approved educational or research purposes.

Oklahoma

Northeastern State University: Student organizations, employees and departments have been told to delete the app from all university-owned devices and to delete any accounts related to the school. However, the school told NBC News that students can still access the app from their personal devices when not on the university’s network.

Oklahoma State University: An email statement obtained by NBC News said the app is blocked from university networks and on school-issued devices.

University of Oklahoma: The app has been banned from university-owned networks and devices and university accounts must be deleted and created elsewhere.

South Carolina

Clemson University: As reported by WPDE, the university sent an email to students, faculty and staff announcing that TikTok will no longer be allowed on campus Wi-Fi or wired networks.

Coastal Carolina University: In a press release obtained by WPDE, the university announced it would be blocking TikTok from its wired and Wi-Fi networks.

Horry Georgetown Technical College: TikTok has been banned from the college’s wired and wireless networks, as reported by WPDE.

South Dakota

South Dakota University System: The South Dakota Board of Regents told NBC News that Black Hills State University, University of South Dakota, Northern State University, Dakota State University, South Dakota State University and South Dakota Mines employees that they cannot use, download or access TikTok on university devices. The ban does not apply to students or student organizations.

Texas

Texas A&M University: The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, reported that employees were told to remove the app from their university devices, stop the use of university accounts and remove links to TikTok on the university website. The app was also banned from university networks.

West Texas A&M University: University officials announced that the platform would be prohibited and blocked from university-owned devices.

University of Texas-Austin: University officials announced that TikTok would be banned on state-issued devices and that the app would be blocked from on-campus Wi-Fi.

University of Houston System: University officials barred students, faculty and staff from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued devices across the system's four schools. Employees were also barred from using university-affiliated TikTok accounts.

Texas Tech University System: University employees at Texas Tech University, Midwestern State University and Angelo State University were prohibited from using TikTok on school-issued devices. University TikTok accounts must also be deactivated.