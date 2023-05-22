The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    These are the ‘Angriest’ Airports in America, According to a Review of Frustrated Tweets

    California's John Wayne Airport topped the list.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    JWPlayer

    Is the angriest airport in America near the world’s happiest place?

    A new report reviewed Twitter activity about the busiest airports, and John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California—not far from Disneyland—was found to be the "angriest."

    Forbes Advisor analyzed more than 37,000 tweets over a 12-month period to compile the rankings.

    It found more the most commonly used words in angry tweets about John Wayne Airport were “noise,” “staff, “TSA,” “complaints” and “delayed.”

    The rest of the top five included:

    • Jacksonville International
    • Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Neb.
    • Tampa International
    • San Antonio International in Texas

    On the other end of the spectrum, the report listed Indianapolis International Airport as the least targeted by angry tweets.

    DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 22: Travelers pass through a TSA security checkpoint during a winter storm at Denver International Airport on February 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. More than 1000 flights have been canceled across the U.S. as the storm impacts travel around the country. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

    A J.D. Power survey found that airline passengers are finding plenty to complain about as they travel.

    “The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated,” J.D. Power travel intelligence lead Michael Taylor said.

    Federal statistics showed that nationally, less than 80% of flights arrived on time in February 2023.  More than 9,000 flights were canceled nationally that month.

    There were also more than 10 flights in February that had tarmac delays of at least three hours.  Four Delta flights reported tarmac delays of more than 4 hours.  The flights were all at JFK on the same day and the problem was weather related.

