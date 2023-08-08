‘These Are Potential Crime Scenes,’ Says Diver Who Found 32 Submerged Vehicles in Florida Lake

Hoping to bring closure to loved ones of people missing for years and even decades, Doug Bishop and a group of volunteer divers plunged into the depths of a South Florida lake on a recent mission to recover dozens of vehicles — and possibly human remains.

"You never know — any car you find underwater could hold answers some family desperately needs,” Bishop, the founder of United Search Corps, a non-profit volunteer dive team, told The Messenger in an interview on Tuesday.

It was a collaborative effort, Bishop, 40, insists. Joining forces with Sunshine State Sonar and Recon Recovery, the trio of crews arrived in the Miami-Dade region to investigate 40 cold cases and their associated vehicles, including the missing persons case of Teresa "Bunny" Fittin.

According to NamUs, Teresa disappeared in her 1966 Nash Rambler in August 1975 when she was 18 years old.

She vanished following an argument with her boyfriend at a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., bar, WTVJ-TV previously reported.

“I have a mom that's 85 years old,” Bishop says of Teresa’s mother, Jocelia Travisano.

“She's been missing her daughter for over 40 years. To know that we're out there and could possibly find her daughter's vehicle, it means a lot means a lot to a family member when they're gone so long with no help.”

On Monday, using sonar technology, divers located 32 vehicles submerged 35-feet below the surface of Doral Lake.

Bishop says the gator-infested waters were too murky to verify the presence of human remains without pulling the vehicles ashore.

“Each one of these are potential crime scenes,” he says, adding that it will take some time for police to process any evidence within the vehicles.

“We have 32 cars here. The odds of one of these vehicles holding the answers for a family and this community is very high.”

Bishop and his team travel to bodies of water across the nation armed with diving gear, a list of missing persons from the area and the make and model of the cars they drove.

"I found 100 vehicles in Pittsburgh, just in one day,” Bishop explains, clarifying he’s not “desensitized” to the work he does, despite recovering over 1,000 vehicles underwater. “I get extremely hopeful anytime we find one car, two cars, let alone 30 cars.”

Bishop says he doesn’t believe any of the vehicles located were the specific cars the teams originally sought out, but it's too early to confirm.

The dive teams left surface markers to help Miami-Dade police pull the cars out of the water Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Department Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta tells The Messenger they've so far recovered an Acura Legend, Cadillac DeVille, and Ford E-350.

None of those cars were on the list of vehicles Bishop and his fellow divers were hoping to find.

Divers are working to resurface two more vehicles by day's end.