There’s No Replacing Prigozhin as Questions Swirl Over Wagner Group’s Fate

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group mercenary army is finished as an independent player after its charismatic leaders were killed in a fiery plane crash, analysts said, setting off a possible battle for control of the private armed force, and its lucrative mining and other interests.

“The Wagner Group will likely no longer exist as a quasi-independent parallel military structure following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s almost certain assassination of Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner founder Dmitry Utkin, and reported Wagner logistics and security head Valery Chekalov on August 23,” the Institute for the Study of War said in an assessment.



“The death of Wagner’s central leadership disrupts Wagner’s ability to reverse the effects of the Kremlin’s and the Russian Ministry of Defense’s campaign to weaken, subsume, and destroy the organization following the June 24 armed rebellion.”



Putin confirmed the death of Prigozhin and his top leadership in a brief televised eulogy on Thursday, one day after the mercenary tycoon’s private jet plummeted to earth outside Moscow, leaving the disfigured bodies of ten people.

On Friday, the Russian news outlet VChK-OGPU reported that investigators were looking at the possibility that a bomb was placed in the Embraer 600’s turbo-cooler, which was replaced prior to departure.

The Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder, told reporters there was no indication the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile, as some Russian military bloggers initially alleged.

“The demise of Prigozhin would almost certainly have a deeply destabilizing effect on the Wagner Group,” the British defense ministry said on Friday.



“His personal attributes of hyper-activity, exceptional audacity, a drive for results and extreme brutality permeated Wagner and are unlikely to be matched by any successor.”

Putin had already forced Wagner troops out of Syria, where they were replaced with regular Russian forces after the mutiny, and there were signs that Wagner troops in Belarus were resigning over reduced pay, the ISW said.

What becomes of Wagner’s lucrative operations In Africa is another question. The company could remain in operation under new owners, or be swallowed into a new, Kremlin-controlled private army, analysts said.

"Wagner is a going concern. There are contracts, it is a business, it needs to continue," John Lechner, a U.S.-based researcher who is writing a book about Prigozhin, told Reuters.

"From a credibility perspective, [Wagner] will try to give the appearance that things are going on normally, that they are still a partner," he said.