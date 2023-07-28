There’s More to ‘Poolside Karen’ Fight: Scratching, Hair-Pulling and ‘Racial Slurs’ (Exclusive)

A newly obtained police report reveals conflicting accounts about what led to a viral TikTok video showing a white Colorado woman shouting derogatory comments at a Hispanic family at a swimming pool earlier this month.

On July 2, Blair Featherman was recorded calling members of the family "trash" and other insults while demanding they leave the pool area of an upscale apartment complex in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, where she lives.

"You have a f—ing Mexican party in a pool," Featherman, 49, can be heard saying in the video shared on TikTok.

Clips from the incident have since been viewed more than a million times on social media — where Featherman was dubbed a "Poolside Karen" — though the original upload has since been deleted from the platform.

According to a police report recorded on the day of the incident, those involved had differing recollections of what sparked a confrontation between the family and Featherman's group.

An apartment resident — who said she was not a member of either group — told police that the incident began when Featherman became "verbally aggressive towards another group of swimmers" while "screaming racial slurs," the report states.

The witness also claimed Featherman "swung on [a] girl" wearing a pink bikini, who officers identified in the police report as 31-year-old Alexis Alba.

Another person at the scene claimed to see Featherman pull a woman "backward by the hair onto a pool chair" while saying, "You're jumping me."

Alba did not immediately respond when contacted by The Messenger on Thursday. A phone number listed for Featherman was disconnected.

Police noted in their report that Alba had visible injuries including "a red mark under the right eye and obvious scratches on the left side of her face and neck."

While speaking to officers, Featherman's boyfriend, Devron Coday, said he had argued with the group when six women "attacked" and pulled Featherman's hair just before four men attacked him.

"Devron said the men punched him repeatedly," Officer Jamie Scatenato wrote in the report, adding that Coday stated he did not have injuries.

Coday had called 911 earlier to tell a police dispatcher that "multiple people" who "looked like" they were armed attacked his bikini-clad girlfriend at their upscale apartment complex swimming pool.

Other accounts said the tense situation escalated when Featherman allegedly hit a girl in the face while trying to grab a phone, which the girl had been using to record a video.

Lakewood police officer Peter Yazdani noted no physical signs of injury on the girl and that a video of the altercation did not show Featherman's hand touching the girl's face or body.

The mother of the girl could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Police said Coday "repeatedly insisted" that Featherman "had not touched any children or done anything to instigate the assault."

Featherman explained to officers that she initially confronted the family because she believed they were non-residents using the pool without authorization.

She denied initiating any physical altercation and expressed frustration that her phone, which she believed contained crucial evidence, had been taken from her during the incident. The phone was later returned after officers arrived.

Another officer said they did not see visible injuries on Featherman but noted that "she ran her fingers through her hair several times, pulling out hair from her head which she blamed on the party."

While speaking to police, a companion of Alba's claimed the group was celebrating at the pool after her son rented the clubhouse for their gathering.

At the time, police said they could not verify whether the son had rented the clubhouse. Officer Yazdani noted that the report lacked independent witnesses to corroborate the accounts of those involved.

Neither side pressed charges against the other on the day of the incident.

In an interview following the incident, Featherman insisted she isn't "a racist" and was the victim of TikTokers who "deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn't true."

In a viral TikTok video posted last week, Blair Featherman, 49, called members of a Hispanic family "trash" and "f—ing low-class slime." thatdaneshguy/TikTok

She also said that she was assaulted during the altercation and that one of the assailants broke off a fake nail in her hair.

The woman who posted the original TikTok video, Jada Gallardo, told the New York Post that she is a resident at the apartment.

She said the fight started when Featherman approached her at the pool and requested proof that she could be there.