‘There Is a Threat’: Sheriff in Case of Murdered Maryland Mom Says Killer Likely Committed Other Violent Crimes
Rachel Morin, 37, a mother of five, was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5
The sheriff in charge of investigating the murder of a Maryland mother of five on a hiking trail is worried the killer could strike again.
DNA evidence collected at the scene of the hiking-trail murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin matches evidence collected at the scene of a home invasion and assault on a young woman inside a Los Angeles house earlier this year, police say.
The suspect has not been positively identified.
"This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News this week.
"This person has an absolute disregard for the sanctity of human life and, until he’s arrested, there is a threat he’ll do something harmful to someone else," he said.
Boyfriend of Maryland Hiker Found Murdered Calls Suspect Captured on Video 'Scum of the Earth'
Maryland Moms Defiantly Hike Trail Where Mother of 5 Was Killed: 'We Don't Put Up With Crime in Our Community'
Violent Crime Is Actually Down, But Cops Still Need Help
Mom of 5 Rachel Morin Was Found Murdered in a Tunnel, Says Volunteer Who Discovered Her Body
'Violent, Aggressive' Encounters with Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Reported by More Sex Workers
Sheriff Set to Release Details of Suspect in Killing of Maryland Mom on Popular Hiking Trail
Authorities shared home surveillance footage from the March incident in Los Angeles.
The video showed what authorities describe as a shirtless Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s leaving a home. He's estimated to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds.
Information regarding Morin's manner of death has not been disclosed.
Authorities do not believe Morin knew her killer. They also believe the suspect acted alone.
The 37-year-old mother of five was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5 after she failed to return home from her evening run on the popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.
Her body was discovered the next day.
Since then, authorities said over 300 tips have poured in from the community.
Investigators have interviewed her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, and others in her inner circle.
Morin ran her own cleaning business. Long-term customers said she seemed "distracted" the week before she went missing.
Morin's mother told workers at a spa she and her daughter frequented that Morin had been on "multiple dating sites."
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (410) 836 7788. Tips can also be sent to rmtisps@harfrodsheriff.org.
