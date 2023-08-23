‘There Is a Threat’: Sheriff in Case of Murdered Maryland Mom Says Killer Likely Committed Other Violent Crimes

The sheriff in charge of investigating the murder of a Maryland mother of five on a hiking trail is worried the killer could strike again.

DNA evidence collected at the scene of the hiking-trail murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin matches evidence collected at the scene of a home invasion and assault on a young woman inside a Los Angeles house earlier this year, police say.

The suspect has not been positively identified.

"This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News this week.

"This person has an absolute disregard for the sanctity of human life and, until he’s arrested, there is a threat he’ll do something harmful to someone else," he said.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect believed to be a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s, 5-foot 9-inches tall and 160 pounds. Harford County Sheriff's Office

The body of Rachel Morin was found in a drainage tunnel off a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland. Rachel Morin/Facebook

Authorities shared home surveillance footage from the March incident in Los Angeles.

The video showed what authorities describe as a shirtless Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s leaving a home. He's estimated to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds.

Information regarding Morin's manner of death has not been disclosed.

Authorities do not believe Morin knew her killer. They also believe the suspect acted alone.

The 37-year-old mother of five was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5 after she failed to return home from her evening run on the popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

Her body was discovered the next day.

Since then, authorities said over 300 tips have poured in from the community.

Investigators have interviewed her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, and others in her inner circle.

“The only people that know what happened at that crime scene is us and that suspect," HCSO Colonel William Davis said. Facebook

Morin ran her own cleaning business. Long-term customers said she seemed "distracted" the week before she went missing.

Morin's mother told workers at a spa she and her daughter frequented that Morin had been on "multiple dating sites."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (410) 836 7788. Tips can also be sent to rmtisps@harfrodsheriff.org.