There Have Been 17 Deaths at Tinker Air Force Base This Year — and Officials Won’t Disclose Causes

Officials at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma have acknowledged, during a recent query, there have been 17 deaths on the base so far this year. They just won’t say why.

The reasons for so many deaths on this base remain under investigation, according to Kimberly Woodruff, a Tinker Air Force Base spokesperson.

Questions remain about the deaths — names, causes and their link to the base, whether it’s a service member, government employee, civilian contractor or just a civilian with a connection to the base, according to a report from military.com.

"We are deeply saddened by the losses we have experienced at Tinker Air Force Base," Col. Abby Ruscetta said. "Our focus moving forward is to let everyone know we value them, and we stand together as a team."

Woodruff initially told military.com the base wouldn’t release the number of deaths at Tinker AFB this year.

“We have ongoing investigations and to protect the families and the units, we won't comment on those numbers,” she said. “It is Air Force policy that we do not disclose information about deaths or their circumstances."

Tinker AFB later released its total number of 17 deaths — but didn’t say how many were from suicide, accidents, illness or other unrelated causes.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the Department of Defense typically releases suicide statistics at the Pentagon level every quarter — but those numbers are not specific to a specific branch, base or command, per military.com.

Stefanek also said an individual base or command can release their own numbers without any prohibitions.

Other branches of the military have started identifying deaths. The U.S. Army stated there were at least 11 suicides the previous year with soldiers stationed in Alaska.

Teri Caserta is the mother of Brandon Caserta, a 21-year-old sailor who died by suicide in 2018. Teri’s push on lawmakers led to the federal creation of the Brandon Act, which helps address mental health issues.

Caserta and military.com allege Tinker AFB had a cluster of suicides that weren’t getting disclosed, according to reports they’ve seen on social media. Caserta said military installations should be more transparent with deaths on their bases and commands.

"Tinker does not have to disclose the names of the airmen/women who have died, but I believe we as citizens who have service members and who have children looking into serving our country deserve to know why and how airmen/women are dying," Caserta said.

"We need to know that the Air Force takes all deaths as seriously as they claim and, if there is toxicity within the ranks at Tinker, they all should be held accountable for these deaths whether they are suicides or not," Caserta added.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

If you are a service member or veteran who needs help, it is available 24/7 at the Veterans and Military Crisis Line, 800-273-8255 (press 1), by texting 838255, or through the online chat function at www.veteranscrisisline.net.