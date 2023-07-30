The Women’s World Cup Has Had Their First Elimination of a Host Nation in the Opening Round  - The Messenger
The Women’s World Cup Has Had Their First Elimination of a Host Nation in the Opening Round 

The country’s team, the Football Ferns, had to score on Switzerland in order to advance but only managed two shots of target despite going all in in the final minutes

Published
Safia Samee Ali
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 30: C.J. Bott of New Zealand competes for the ball against Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel of Switzerland during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and New Zealand at Dunedin Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand. Lars Baron/Getty Images

New Zealand suffered a blow Sunday after becoming the first host nation to be knocked out of the World Cup group stages following a 0-0 draw against Switzerland. 

The country’s team, the Football Ferns, had to score on Switzerland in order to advance but only managed two shots on target despite going all in in the final minutes. 

Switzerland came into the match knowing that a tie would secure its spot as the team came into the match with four points, while New Zealand only had three. 

But hopes were still high after the country won against Norway 1-0 in the opening games. 

Football Ferns fans as well as the players were heartbroken after the stinging blow.  Team captain Ali Riley offered words of support to crushed teammates after the game. 

With New Zealand now out,  Norway will join Switzerland  after beating the Philippines in a blowout 6-0 game Group A game. 

Norway’s Sophie Román Haug scored a phenomenal three goals in the tournament with with Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten and an Alicia Barker each scoring their own. 

The Philippines’ player Sarina Bolden remained in good spirits, despite the stringent loss. 

“I’m just happy that we made it to the World Cup and happy that we were able to get a result, get a win,” she told CNN Sport.

“Not many teams have been able to do that, especially debutantes. Even though this part of our journey has finished, it’s taught us so much and next steps is just to keep getting better.”

