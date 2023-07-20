The USWNT Begins Its World Cup Run on Friday: Here’s What to Watch For

The Women’s World Cup is underway, a packed month of competition in which the best soccer players come together to compete. This year’s cup features a newly-expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24, and a U.S. Women’s National Team filled with fresh faces gunning for a possible three-peat championship — the first in World Cup history.

Because of the time zone differences between the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand, USWMT games may be early (3 or 5 a.m. ET) or late (10 p.m. or 1 a.m. ET), with some games in East Coast prime time spots (8 or 9 p.m.). As of now, the U.S. has the highest probability of winning gold, but plenty of teams will put on strong showings.

And there’s a lot to process. So let’s go through some of the biggest questions before this USWMT World Cup bid kicks off.

Who are some USWNT players to watch out for?

The USWNT’s 23-player roster features a shocking 14 players at their first World Cup, including a crop of young players heralded as the future of U.S. women’s soccer:

Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman make up a trio of young, dynamic forwards (ages 22, 18 and 21, respectively). Smith is one in particular to watch out for; she’s a master known for both scoring and creating chances (and also her iconic bubble braid), and is quickly becoming the new face of the team. Naomi Girma, who is only 23, has proven herself as an elite defender and will hold down the backline.

Julie Ertz, Lindsay Horan, and Rose Lavelle are a dependable core of the USWNT’s midfield; Ertz plays the ball all over the field, while Lavelle’s playmaking ability will be crucial to the offense. Horan’s consistency in the midfield is a reason she’s a co-captain for her second World Cup.

Crystal Dunn, who is typically an attacking midfielder but has played as outside defender for the USWNT for years, is versatile on the field and will likely impact offensive and defensive ends. And let’s not forget goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who has held her own in high-pressure situations during her prior two championship-winning World Cups.

Veterans Alex Morgan (forward), Megan Rapinoe (forward), and Kelley O’Hara (defender) will attend their fourth World Cup as the team’s experienced core. Morgan, the other co-captain with Horan, has the highest number of career appearances on this team (207) and a team-high 121 international goals. The U.S. will rely on her offensive savvy to propel it forward. Also, Rapinoe recently announced her retirement at the end of the NWSL season, meaning this World Cup will be her last. Considering her last World Cup, expect her to go out with a bang.

Who will the U.S. be playing?

This year’s World Cup bracket features eight first-time teams; the U.S. will play two of them, Portugal and Vietnam. The USWNT’s other group-stage game is against the ninth-ranked Netherlands, who will likely be the U.S.’s toughest opponent in the group stage.

When are the games, and how can I watch them?

Mark your calendars! U.S. vs. Vietnam will take place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET; U.S. vs. Netherlands takes place next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET; and the last game in the group stage, Portugal vs. U.S., takes place Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET.

All three games will be played in New Zealand, which is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast. The U.S. plays the Netherlands in Wellington and Vietnam and Portugal in Auckland.

The three U.S. group stage games will be broadcast on Fox in English and on Peacock and Telemundo in Spanish.

What about the other teams?

If you want to expand beyond the USWNT, there are plenty of other games to catch. The first two games in this tournament took place early Thursday morning, with thrilling 1-0 victories for both host countries, Australia and New Zealand. The Football Ferns' win (ferns are a symbol of national pride in New Zealand), their first World Cup victory, was an upset over 12th-ranked Norway. Every day from now on will include a slate of three to four group stage games, most of which will happen in the early morning on the east coast.

Other than the U.S., the teams with the best odds to win gold include England (currently ranked fourth in the world), Spain (sixth), and Germany (second), with France (fifth), Australia (10th), and Sweden (third) behind them. All are consistent World Cup contenders.

Most World Cups, both men and women’s, are equipped with a dramatically-named “group of death.” Only two teams advance out of each group stage, meaning that groups with more than two especially competitive teams are likely to have more closely-matched games.

There doesn’t appear to be a super-obvious “group of death” this tournament, but there are a few contenders. Group D (China, Denmark, England, Haiti) might prove to be particularly tricky, while Group B (Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Ireland) and Group F (Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama) also have potential to be unpredictable. (As it should be! It’s the World Cup!)

The best part about the Women’s World Cup: surprises. For every blowout, there’s an upset; nearly every team will have ups and downs, expected and completely unexpected. Whether this is your first World Cup or your ninth, buckle up and get ready for a wild ride.