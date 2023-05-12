Sex Workers Reap Unexpected Benefits from Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue has become a game-changer for sex workers. According to The Verge, the paid subscription service has allowed them to verify their identity and promote their work with ease.

While Twitter Blue's success has struggled to grow its base of subscribers, with less than half of the 150,000 early subscribers sticking with it, sex workers have found some unexpected benefits.

But for sex workers, identity verification has some surprising benefits, starting with the fact that Twitter is generally seen as less restrictive towards sex work than most other social media platforms. Performer JW Ties told the Verge that over half of their traffic comes from Twitter "because a lot of platforms don’t support sex work."

Plus, Twitter Blue allows subscribers to put links in their bios and their content will be prioritized, all of which is greatly beneficial to anyone trying to promote their work in porn or on OnlyFans.

These features are extremely useful for sex work, which often requires a great deal of self-promotion and marketing, especially online. For sex workers, Twitter Blue can ensure that their work is being seen by potential customers.

And perhaps most importantly, even with its flaws, Twitter Blue can serve as the best form of identity verification. Porn performer Vanniall told The Verge that "some fans have told me specifically they realized this was the real account" because of her blue checkmark.