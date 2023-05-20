The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Under the harsh glare of streetlights illuminating La Plaza Brownsville Terminal, where hundreds of asylum seekers hoped to catch a bus away from the Texas border town, the dark circles and deep lines under Mairin Ramirez’s eyes were evidence of a harrowing weeks-long journey to the U.S. before the expiration of Title 42.

On April 12, Ramirez left her home in Venezuela determined to beat the May 11 deadline that President Joe Biden’s administration set to end pandemic-era restrictions on admitting asylum seekers into the U.S.

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

She tried not to think about everything she was leaving behind, especially her family who settled in Colombia while she continued northward. On May 3, she reached the U.S.-Mexico border but was turned away and went to stay in one of the many tents set up in the area by officials expecting a surge of migrants.

A week later, she tried again. This time, Ramirez was detained for a few days before being released on the U.S. side of the border without an explanation.

“I got lucky,” she tells The Messenger.

“After May 11, people said they're going to send you back to your country,” she adds. “Some people were saying that there's an application that you can do after the 11th of May. It's a fast process, but there's people in Mexico right now, waiting. They've been doing their petition for months and nothing's happened.”

Immigrants wait to be processed to make asylum claims on May 10 in El Paso, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Since Title 42 expired, migrants have grown more desperate as they attempt to navigate through a morass of misinformation and complicated language surrounding the current pathways to citizenship, which ultimately begins with applying for an appointment on CBP One, a government-created mobile app that has caused more problems than solutions.

While border crossing dropped by 50% immediately after the rules changed, some 60,000 migrants are waiting on the Mexico side of the border, with tens of thousands more en route, according to reports. Experts say it's only a matter of time before they begin trying to cross.

“People are living in horrific conditions on the Mexico side of the border waiting to win the lottery by getting an appointment through this application. And some are becoming so desperate that they are trying other means,” says Amy Fischer, Director of Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International USA.

“But the vast majority of folks are trying to follow the rules,” Fischer adds, “despite the fact that the rules are confusing, inequitable and impossible.”

Nonprofit groups and NGOs across the border from Texas to California have conducted presentations within the encampments to explain the new guidelines surrounding immigration into the U.S.

Growing desperation among those seeking asylum is a result of those regulations, according to Fischer.

Standing amidst exhaust fumes from a Border Patrol bus, immigrants seeking asylum in the United States are processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Prior to the end of Title 42, when people were expelled, what that meant is that they were simply returned to Mexico and did not get deported,” Fischer explains. “Part of the reason why the numbers were so high is you saw people trying again and again, because they're trying to save their lives.”

If the goal of the U.S. government was to deter migrants from entering the country, it appears to be working—but no one knows for how long.

In the days following the end of Title 42, officials saw a 50% decrease in the number of migrants attempting to cross.

“We have averaged below 5,000 encounters each of the last three days and obviously that's less than half of the more than 10,000 we had encountered each day in the three days leading up to the lifting of Title 42," DHS Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy Blas Nunez-Neto told reporters in Washington, D.C., days after Title 42 expired.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is taking credit for keeping the numbers down after his administration deployed the Texas National Guards to border hotspots like Brownsville and El Paso.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Thanks to Governor Abbott surging border security strategies and resources ahead of President Biden ending Title 42, including miles of additional razor wire barriers, illegal border encounters decreased significantly,” Abbott’s spokesman Andrew Mahaleris tells The Messenger.

“Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue utilizing every tool and strategy to secure our southern border and fill the dangerous gaps created by President Biden’s open border policies.”

It’s unclear if or when the numbers will begin to tick upward again, or what the future holds for those that managed to cross successfully.

Cherylin Perozo, an immigrant from Venezuela, says she hopes Americans understand that she and scores of others seeking asylum in the U.S. are simply trying to build a better life.

“We lost a lot,” Perozo says about her journey to get to the border. “It’s not [Americans’] fault about everything we had to go through, but just give us a chance.”

With additional reporting by Safia Samee Ali in Chicago