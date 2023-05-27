US Navy ‘Impacted’ by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy Secretary
China slams claims as a "collective disinformation campaign."
The U.S. Navy has been "impacted" by state-sponsored Chinese hackers that have targeted critical infrastructure and is intended to disrupt communications if a crisis situation develops in the Pacific, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro warned Thursday.
Del Toro told CNBC that it's “no surprise that China has been behaving in this manner, not just for the last couple years, but for decades.”
He declined to go into detail.
The sophisticated operation, carried out under the code name "Volt Typhoon," was revealed this week by Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft.
- Dozens of Navy Doctors Can’t Retire Yet Due to Massive Clerical Errors
- 5 Steps the US Must Take to Deter a War with China
- China-Sponsored Hackers Attacked Numerous US Industries, Microsoft Warns
- Why nearly $40 billion worth of U.S. weapons may not be enough for Taiwan
- Dwight Howard Sparks Furious Backlash in China After Calling Taiwan a Country
The espionage, which has been active since mid-2021, reportedly affected a wide variety of sectors — including manufacturing, utilities, transportation, information technology, maritime, construction and education.
It also targeted the Pacific island of Guam, a U.S. territory that is home to a number of American military bases.
"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
The tech giant warned that "mitigating this attack could be challenging."
Guam would be strategically important in the event China invaded Taiwan, which it has been threatening for a number of years.
Along with Microsoft, the U.S. National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and cybersecurity agencies from Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom issued warnings.
The Chinese on Thursday dismissed the hacking claims as a "collective disinformation campaign" coordinated by the U.S. and the four other countries that make up the "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing alliance.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News