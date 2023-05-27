US Navy ‘Impacted’ by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy Secretary

The U.S. Navy has been "impacted" by state-sponsored Chinese hackers that have targeted critical infrastructure and is intended to disrupt communications if a crisis situation develops in the Pacific, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro warned Thursday.

Del Toro told CNBC that it's “no surprise that China has been behaving in this manner, not just for the last couple years, but for decades.”

He declined to go into detail.

The sophisticated operation, carried out under the code name "Volt Typhoon," was revealed this week by Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft.

The espionage, which has been active since mid-2021, reportedly affected a wide variety of sectors — including manufacturing, utilities, transportation, information technology, maritime, construction and education.

It also targeted the Pacific island of Guam, a U.S. territory that is home to a number of American military bases.

"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.

The tech giant warned that "mitigating this attack could be challenging."

Guam would be strategically important in the event China invaded Taiwan, which it has been threatening for a number of years.

Along with Microsoft, the U.S. National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and cybersecurity agencies from Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom issued warnings.

The Chinese on Thursday dismissed the hacking claims as a "collective disinformation campaign" coordinated by the U.S. and the four other countries that make up the "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing alliance.