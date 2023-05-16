The U.S. Health Care System Has Failed 70% of Americans: Study
A majority of Americans feel that the healthcare system isn’t meeting their needs, according to data from Harris Poll.
More than 2,500 adults took the survey, which was commissioned by the American Academy of Physician Associates and originally published by TIME.
The results don’t bode well for healthcare professionals. Only 27% of respondents said that the healthcare system meets their needs. More than half the respondents gave the system a grade of ‘C’ or below.
When asked how the healthcare system failed to meet their needs, 31% of respondents said it takes too long to get an appointment. Other issues highlighted in the survey include the cost of healthcare and insufficient insurance coverage.
Forty-four percent of Americans said that they had skipped or delayed needed care in the past two years. Chief among the reasons for skipping appointments was the financial cost, followed by people saying they were unable to take the time away from their other obligations.
When asked what the biggest barriers to accessing healthcare were, 61% of those surveyed mentioned a lack of affordability. Similarly, 40% said the system was too focused on profits and 30% cited limited access to insurance coverage.
These results, however, do not mean that Americans don’t want good relationships with the medical system. In fact, more than 70% want stronger relationships with their providers.
