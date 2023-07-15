The TikTok Old Age Filter Celebrities and Fans Are Obsessing Over
Millions of users have hopped on the trend and been shocked by its results
A new AI filter has given TikTokers a glimpse into their future, showing users a scarily accurate depiction of what they'll look like in their golden years.
Called "Aged," the filter functions by showing a split screen image of the user. On the bottom, an image of what they look like in the present. On the top, an image of the user with noticeable changes in their skin and face structure. Over 9.5 million users have tested its functions and shared mixed reviews.
Some have thoroughly embraced their elderly image, finding comfort in looking like their grandparents and theorizing about what their life will be like several decades down the road. Other folks are less than thrilled, noting that they look much older than those who have done the trend.
"I don't like it... I don't like it at all," Kylie Jenner said when trying trying the filter out for herself (the video has since earned 10.3 million likes, with over 18,000 people using its audio for their own spinoffs).
Even plastic surgeons and dermatologists have shared their opinion on the filter, calling its accuracy "spot on" and following up with skincare tips to slow the aging process. Its realistic qualities come from the way it gives users, among other things: hyperpigmentation, discoloration, wrinkles, and facial sagging.
"It's important to remember this is a natural process and not a bad thing," facial plastic surgeon Dr. Monica Kieu said.
Still, this hasn't kept some people from re-upping their skincare routines and making jokes on TikTok in the process. And that's okay! Whether you love it or hate it, the "Aged" filter is a reminder to enjoy the trappings of youth and recognize the blessing of getting older.
