The Thirsty Thief: Firefighters Hydrate and Rescue Robber Trapped In Arizona Family’s Chimney

An Arizona man is facing charges for breaking into a home after he was found stuck in the chimney, authorities said.
According to NBC News 12, firefighters were summoned for a technical rescue when homeowners informed 911 that an unknown man was trapped in their chimney.
The man, identified as 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was lodged in the throat of the chimney, above the damper, police stated. He allegedly attempted to infiltrate the home by descending feet-first into the chimney.
"He was stuck with his arms above his head, which made it somewhat difficult to secure a harness around him to prevent him from slipping further into the chimney flue," Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale told FOX 10 Phoenix.
"Chimney flues are relatively small and are not designed for humans to enter or exit."
Authorities used a harness and rope system after breaching a wall to extract him from the tight space. Ragsdale told local outlet Arizona’s Family that paramedics worked in collaboration with firefighters to ensure his safety.
"Crews were able to monitor him, observe the atmosphere around him at all times, maintain contact with him, converse with him and provide water," Ragsdale stated.
After the rescue, the man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The station reports that Guzman had previous run-ins with the homeowners and had violated a protective order. Once discharged, he will face charges of criminal trespassing and violating an Order of Protection, Phoenix police confirmed.
Getting trapped in a chimney during a burglary appears to be a recurring issue. Firefighters in Maryland, California, Florida, and several other states have reported similar instances of rescuing burglars stuck in chimneys.
