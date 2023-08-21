The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Slows Down Because of Aging Riders, Weather - The Messenger
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Slows Down Because of Aging Riders, Weather

Attendance may be down but arrests and misdemeanors went up

Blake Harper
A beloved motorcycle rally in South Dakota has seen a dip in attendance, which officials believe is due to bad weather and an aging demographic of attendees.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation estimated that attendance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year was down about eight percent over the five-year average, according to the Rapid City Journal. The rally was held from Friday, Aug 4 – Sunday, Aug 13.

The City of Sturgis uses a variety of factors to determine attendance, including the DOT traffic counts and the number of vendor licenses. Both were down this year in comparison to previous years.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began in 1938 and peaked with an estimated 739,000 attendees in 2015, nearly as many people as the entire population of South Dakota.

The primary culprit for the declining attendance is that the usual attendees are simply getting older and younger folks are not showing up at the same rate. But weather also may have played a factor.

The average high temperature was 81°F, making it the eighth-coolest rally on record. The lowest temperature year was 1999 when the average high was 78.7°F. Rainfall totaled 1.55 inches this year, though that only made it the 16th wettest year on record.

While there may have been fewer rallygoers than in years past, some still got in plenty of trouble with the law. Arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, speeding citations, and weapons violations increased in 2022.

Bikers cruise during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally August 7, 2003 down Main Street in Sturgis, South DakotaScott Olson/Getty Images
