The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Slows Down Because of Aging Riders, Weather
Attendance may be down but arrests and misdemeanors went up
A beloved motorcycle rally in South Dakota has seen a dip in attendance, which officials believe is due to bad weather and an aging demographic of attendees.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation estimated that attendance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year was down about eight percent over the five-year average, according to the Rapid City Journal. The rally was held from Friday, Aug 4 – Sunday, Aug 13.
The City of Sturgis uses a variety of factors to determine attendance, including the DOT traffic counts and the number of vendor licenses. Both were down this year in comparison to previous years.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began in 1938 and peaked with an estimated 739,000 attendees in 2015, nearly as many people as the entire population of South Dakota.
The primary culprit for the declining attendance is that the usual attendees are simply getting older and younger folks are not showing up at the same rate. But weather also may have played a factor.
The average high temperature was 81°F, making it the eighth-coolest rally on record. The lowest temperature year was 1999 when the average high was 78.7°F. Rainfall totaled 1.55 inches this year, though that only made it the 16th wettest year on record.
- At Least 3 Dead, Others Injured in Shootout at Massive New Mexico Motorcycle Rally
- Harley Davidson Lowers Projections Again for Deliveries of Its New Electric Motorcycle
- Tourist Hit With $240K Medical Bill After Motorcycle Crash Because He Didn’t Get the $7 Insurance
- New York Police Officer Suspended After Death of Man Fleeing on Motorcycle During Drug Bust
- Doctors Treating Woman in Motorcycle Accident Discover Hidden Cancer: ‘Crash was a Blessing
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials Warn
While there may have been fewer rallygoers than in years past, some still got in plenty of trouble with the law. Arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, speeding citations, and weapons violations increased in 2022.
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews