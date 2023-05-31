The Student Loan Payment Moratorium Is About to End (For Real This Time)

Millions of Americans who haven’t paid their student loans in more than three years should expect to see bills from the federal government as soon as the end of summer.

As part of the deal between the White House and GOP leaders to raise the country’s debt limit, the pause on federal student loan repayments will end, once and for all, as soon as Aug. 30. The moratorium was first implemented by then-President Trump on March 13, 2020, as part of the early response to the pandemic. It has since been extended nine times.

According to text of the debt-ceiling legislation, the moratorium will lift 60 days after June 30, assuming Congress passes the bill. The White House had previously said payments will resume 60 days after the Supreme Court rules on President Biden’s one-time debt forgiveness executive order.

The Supreme Court is currently weighing that order, which seeks to wipe out up to $20,000 in federal loan debt per borrower. The two cases in front of the justices related to the executive order are not affected by the passage of the debt-ceiling bill, despite attempts by Republicans to marry the two in the legislation.



The Court traditionally wraps up its term at the end of June, meaning a decision in the student loan case is likely to come before June 30.

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Some 40 million Americans have benefitted from the payment pause, which also zeroed out interest rates on all federal student loans. Before the pandemic, borrowers were paying an average of $393 per month toward their loans.



According to an analyst note from JP Morgan on Monday, restarting payments will cost borrowers $38 billion in disposable income and likely lead to a decline in consumer spending – which itself could have implications for the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News that the payment pause has cost the federal government $5 billion in lost revenue every month, noting that the legislation will force borrowers to restart payments regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court decision.



The House is expected to vote on the debt-ceiling bill on Wednesday.

