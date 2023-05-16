After three years of hiding behind face masks, some people are seeking professional help to relearn how to smile.
According to the New York Times and the Asahi Shimbun, nearly 40 people in Japan recently attended a class led by Keiko Kawano of Egaoiku.
The Shimbun describes Kawano as a "smile trainer."
The class included a number of elderly pupils, all hoping to beef up their smiling skills.
"With mask wearing having become the norm, people have had fewer opportunities to smile, and more and more people have developed a complex about it," Kawano said.
"Moving and relaxing the facial muscles is the key to making a good smile," she said, noting some attendees simply wanted to rehearse their smiles.
Participants in the class use handheld mirrors to keep track of their progress. Sessions run $650.
"Smiles are essential for maskless communication,” said student Yasuko Watarai. "I want to apply what I learned today at volunteer activities and other gatherings."
The articles note the courses are especially popular with women.
Since the lifting of the country's mask mandate some months back, demand for the classes "rose 4.5 times compared to the previous year," reports the Shimbun.
Kawano told the Japan Times she has coached more than 4,000 people in the art of the smile since 2017. She's also helped others become certified "smile specialists."
