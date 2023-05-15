The Russians Are Coming… to the U.S.-Mexican Border

For decades the flow of migrants to the U.S. southern border has been dominated by Mexicans and others from Central America. Now there’s a new population of would-be migrants: the Russians.

It started with a trickle - a few hundred arrivals per month in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine; now several thousand are arriving at the border each month, with more expected as Russia moves to mobilize more soldiers.

Russia’s invasion sparked the exodus, but the data suggests the biggest uptick followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial military draft last September. The Messenger’s survey of U.S. border control data shows that 30,455 Russian nationals tried to enter the country from Mexico in the six months following Putin’s draft announcement. That’s more than the figure for the three previous years combined.

Yulia Pashkova, an immigration attorney based in San Diego, said Putin’s mobilization was the significant “push” factor for Russians to come to America; she says the key “pull” has been the relative ease with which Russians can get to Mexico. While travel to many European countries has been cut off since Putin launched the war, Russian nationals can still obtain short-term Mexican visas electronically and free of charge. They often fly to Mexico via Turkey or Brazil.

“I had a huge influx of clients and potential clients since the beginning of the war,” Pashkova told The Messenger. “Then it kind of died down for a few months, but then it rose again after [Putin’s mobilization order].”

The numbers keep growing

As the war drags on, the influx shows no signs of easing.

“We’ve seen numbers for Russian nationals climb significantly over the last six months, and they continue to rise,” said Nicole Ramos, the border rights project director for Al Otro Lado, a legal aid organization.

Another metric – the backlog of immigration cases involving Russian nationals in U.S. courts — has also spiked, from around 6,000 in 2021 to more than 20,000 in 2022. And the figure for 2023 - less than five months in - is already north of 38,000, according to data compiled by researchers at Syracuse University.

While the expiration of Title 42 policies could drive the numbers higher, the real jump may come as Putin moves to call up more reservists; after the last mobilization orders, more Russians actually left the country than registered to fight.

In recent weeks Russia has moved to stop the exodus; a new law signed by Putin in April makes it harder for Russians to avoid conscription by instituting electronic notifications (until recently, draft orders had to be delivered in person), and last week Putin ordered officials to come up with new measures to reduce “the outflow of the population of the Russian Federation abroad,” according to the Moscow Times.

An easier journey - and a warmer welcome

The Russians coming to Mexico aren’t enduring anything like the typical odysseys of migrants to the U.S.: no smugglers’ fees, no long treks through the “Darien Gap” in Panama—a remote mountainous stretch of rainforest that links South and Central America—or other dangerous routes. Typically, they fly to Cancun or Mexico City and then make their way to the border areas.

“What I’ve been seeing is that they fly to Cancun as tourists, because it’s relatively easy for them,” Pashkova explained. “And then they go to Tijuana to try to get in.”

Pashkova and others told The Messenger that the Russians also appear to be benefiting from a different approach when they reach the U.S. border. Ramos, at Al Otro Lado, described a “more open” attitude of U.S. authorities towards Russian and Ukrainian nationals attempting to migrate compared to other nationalities.

“The treatment that they receive is significantly different,” Ramos said. When a large number of Russian nationals recently congregated outside the U.S. consulate in Tijuana, she said American officials sent a Russian speaker to reassure the crowd. “They are not sending other representatives of the U.S. government to talk to Mexican asylum seekers or Haitian asylum seekers,” Ramos said.

While the Biden administration has carved out special exceptions for Ukrainian refugees, there is no official U.S. policy of special treatment for Russians fleeing Putin’s Russia. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official told The Messenger that the agency wasn’t favoring Russian nationals; they were being treated, the official said, in the same way as other nationalities, and on a first come, first served basis.

Meanwhile, as the numbers have climbed, the makeup of the Russian arrivals has changed. The first waves were mostly young men seeking to avoid military service in Ukraine. But recently Pashkova and other lawyers have noticed older men and women, often with established lives and careers in Russia, attempting to move to the U.S.

“Initially, it was younger people—people who could leave their lives behind and start over in the U.S.,” she said. “But over time I have seen more middle-aged people who are leaving really important careers, property, family there and coming here.”