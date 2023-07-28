PGA Appears to Offer Big Money to Pro Golfers Who Avoided Lucrative Saudi League Contracts

When the PGA Tour seemed to suggest in a leaked memo that American professional golfers who didn't jump ship to Saudi Arabia’s LIV startup league were in line for financial rewards and new influence, it looked like it might cure a major problem.

That problem consists of trust. Many pro American golfers, citing the Persian Gulf kingdom’s track record on human rights, are upset by the tour body’s blockbuster announcement last month that it would merge with the Saudi league.

So when a July 26 memo penned by PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan was leaked that day, attention turned to its statement about new incentives.

The memo said the PGA, the official organizer of professional golf tours in the United States, was launching a “player benefit program” that "will be financially significant in total and incremental to our planned compensation package." Many trade publications have read that as meaning the program will benefit players who turned down LIV contracts worth tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Funneling extra dollars to golfers who didn’t bolt for higher paychecks — unlike star LIV members Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson — along with giving them more say in PGA board matters and a voice in crafting a final deal with LIV, might win over opponents, the thinking goes.

Billy Horschel, a professional golfer with the PGA Tour, said in a video on Twitter, now called X, on Thursday, “I’m a massive fan of Jay, I know he cares a lot about the players." He added that Monahan "cares a lot about this [ the PGA ] tour, and sometimes that can get lost, people can forget about that.”

But Horschel also said that “at the end of the day, being more transparent is what we all would like.” He called the memo “a step in the right process for the guys out here who felt a little hurt by the way things went down.”

The memo also indicated that the PGA was looking to woo back players who had defected to the Saudi league. It said a PGA task force was “evaluating developing potential pathways back to the PGA Tour for LIV players who wish to reapply in the future.” Mickelson’s Saudi deal could be worth around $200 million, a staff writer for Golf Channel and NBC Sports tweeted in June.

The memo also said that PGA players would have a voice in determining who will replace a top ex-board member, former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson.

Stephenson resigned his seat in June, The Washington Post first reported, saying he opposed the merger in part due to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The killing was at the behest of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Central Intelligence Agency later concluded.

The memo marks a public return of sorts for Monahan, who took a leave of medical absence on June 13, one week after the PGA announced its proposed merger with LIV through a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Monahan said in the memo that he has "fully recovered” and feels “stronger than ever, committed to representing the best interests of PGA Tour and our members."

But the combination faces scrutiny.

On July 11, a PGA Tour executive and board member testified before a U.S. Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on the proposed merger. PGA officials framed the potential deal as a way to save the PGA Tour from being destroyed by LIV Golf, and said the Saudis could invest $1 billion in the deal.

The combination has also raised eyebrows about potential antitrust regulations.

Referring to the memo, Marc Edelman, a law professor at Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business tweeted Thursday that “You don’t need a Ph.D in microeconomics to read this memorandum and understand that the #PGA and #LIV have been direct competitors in a two firm market. US antitrust agencies might be blighting off more than they can chew, but this is low hanging fruit.”