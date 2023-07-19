The Most Expensive Big Mac May be at a McDonald’s Rest Stop in Connecticut - The Messenger
The Most Expensive Big Mac May be at a McDonald’s Rest Stop in Connecticut

One Twitter user saw the McDonald's sandwich listed for $8.29

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
American fast food, a tradition defined by cheap, on-the-go bites, isn't always as cheap as advertised, and one McDonald's customer is showing just how expensive their iconic Big Mac burger can be.

On Tuesday, Twitter user Sam Learner shared a photo on July 18 of what they said was a McDonald's menu at a rest stop along I-95 in Darien, Connecticut. The menu showed a Big Mac priced at $8.29 — that's almost double the expected price, according to a CashNetUSA study from March.

"This was at a rest stop, but these McDonald's prices are nuts right???" Learner tweeted.

McDonald's Big Mac
McDonald's Big MacYu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images

The traveler then shared a link to Grubhub that lists the location's menu. A single Big Mac from this location is available for $9.99 on the site, while a combo meal will run you $21.59 — both prices are not including tax and fees.

However, if you order in-store, the burger costs $8.29 and a meal including fries and a drink costs $17.59.

CNBC Make It reported in March that McDonald's prices were rising. But at the time, the outlet reported the most expensive Big Mac to be a $5.31 sandwich in Hawaii.

But it seems like this Connecticut rest stop isn't the only high-price burger.

Pantry and Larder, a site that seems to keep track of Bic Mac prices around the country, lists the most expensive sandwich as an $8.09 burger in Massachusetts. The site doesn't have any information listed for the I-95 Connecticut location.

A representative for McDonald's didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.



