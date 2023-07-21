The Lives They Lived: Pictures of 11 Tree of Life Victims Released Ahead of Death Penalty Decision

As a jury enters its final days of testimony in deciding whether Robert Bowers will receive the death penalty for gunning down 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Jewish Center, photos showing the vibrant lives of each victim were released publicly by the federal court.

The pictures revealed the stories behind each of the people who were violently murdered by Bowers in a hate fueled attack on Oct. 27, 2018.

Family and friends of the victims filled in the blanks through emotional testimony this week, telling jurors about the best of the them—and the void their deaths has left behind.

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Joyce Feinberg US District Court

Joyce Fienberg was a brilliant researcher at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center before retiring in 2008.

She worked on several projects including studying the practices of highly effective teachers.

But to her children she was more remembered more as a “doting mother." Her son Anthony Fienberg told jurors during the sentencing phase of Bowers' trial, reported Tribune-Live.

“She was kind of like Mary Poppins,” he said. “When I think back, she was our world. Our world revolved around her. … She was the guiding principle and, you could say, light when we were growing up.”

But she was nurturing to others too as Fienberg volunteered to babysit toddlers in a playroom at the Allegheny County Courthouse while their parents sat in court as part of a program run by the National Council of Jewish Women.

Rose Mallinger, 97

Rose Mallinger US District Court

Despite being close to 100, Rose “had spring in her step,” and was always one of the first to get up for the standing portion of the service, Brian Schreiber, the president of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, said.

In her youth, she loved to dance and crash weddings, her son, Stanley Mallinger told jurors, according to Tribune-Live.

“Everything revolved around her. We loved being together as a family, and she was the core of us,” her granddaughter, Amy Mallinger, testified.

Her daughter, Andrea Wedner was among the wounded and recalled the minutes she lost her mother during Bowers' trial.

After her mother was shot, Wedner said she kissed her fingers and touched them to her mother’s skin and cried out, "Mommy."

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Jerry Rabinowitz US District Court

Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz was a compassionate doctor who dedicated himself to healing.

“He wanted to practice medicine the way he thought it should be practiced,” testified his brother-in-law, Daniel Kramer, reported Tribune-Live. “He was very present, and he wouldn’t practice any other way.”

Rabinowitz treated HIV patients in the epidemic’s early and desperate days, a physician who “always hugged us as we left his office,” according to Michael Kerr, who credits Rabinowitz with helping him survive.

He loved to study his faith, and planned to read the entire Talmud, Kramer said according to Tribune-Live.

He left behind his wife, Mary, who still feels his loss, Kramer testified.

“My sister wakes up in the house she lived in with Jerry for 30 years, and he’s not there. She comes home from work at night, and he’s not there.”

Cecil, 59 and David, 54 Rosenthal

David and Cecil Rosenthal US District Court

Brothers Cecil and David never missed a Saturday service, and Tree of Life was a major part of their routine. They were both developmentally disabled but that didn’t stop them from living their fullest lives, their sister Diane Rosenthall told jurors during the sentencing phase of Bowers’ trial.

"These boys taught us way more -- even with their poor IQ -- they taught us way more than we could ever teach them," she said. "They were the glue that kept our family together. There's just a huge hole in our hearts.”

David had worked with a cleaning service for Acheiva, a nonprofit that worked with developmentally delayed adults, and at Goodwill Industries.

Cecil was set to join him at those jobs.

Bernice, 84 and Sylvin, 86 Simon

Bernice and Sylvan Simon US District Court

Bernice and Sylvan Simon were staples in the Pittsburgh Jewish community, living in the area for decades.

Bernice was a former nurse who also served on the board of the Tree of Life Center. Sylvan was a retired accountant known for a sense of humor.

Even after decades together, the two were still madly in love, their son Michael Simon told a jury.

“They were a remarkable couple,” he said.. “The way you should treat each other.”

The two were just as devoted to Tree of Life, as it was where they married in a candlelight ceremony nearly 62 years earlier, according to the Tribune-Review.

Daniel Stein, 71

Dan Stein US District Court

Daniel Stein was president of the Men’s Club at Tree of Life and a well known leader within the Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

He was a leader at the New Light Congregation, mentoring and guiding both young and old congregants.

Stein’s nephew Steven Halle told the Tribune-Review his uncle “was always willing to help anybody.”With his generous spirit and dry sense of humor, “he was somebody that everybody liked,” Halle said.

He also was among a corps of the New Light members who, along with Melvin Wax and Richard Gottfried made up “the religious heart” of the congregation, Stephen Cohen, the congregation co-president, said.

Melvin Wax, 88

Melvin Wax US District Court

Melvin Wax, or “Mel” as he was called, was a constant at the New Light Congregation, which rented space in the lower level of Tree of Life, as he was always the first to arrive and the last to leave, fellow congregants said.

After retiring, “Mel” devoted himself to understanding every duty of the congregation filling in for someone if they weren't able to attend service.

But what he’s most remembered for are his jokes that always brought on a laugh.

“He and I used to, at the end of services, try to tell a joke or two to each other. Most of the time they were clean jokes. Most of the time. I won’t say all the time. But most of the time,” fellow congregant Myron Snider said.

Richard Gottfried, 65

Richard Gottfried Gottfried Family

Richard Gottfried often engaged in charity work giving, free dental care to those who couldn't afford it, including refugees and immigrants.

He was starting to plan a retirement from his practice and was looking forward to the next chapter with his wife. He was one of the most active and devoted members of his congregation.

Gottfried helped lead services, maintained the Torah and did anything else that needed to be done at the Center, remembered fellow congregants.

“He died doing what he liked to do most,” said Don Salvin, Gottfried’s brother-in-law, told the Washington Post.

Irving Younger, 69

Irv Younger US District Court

After working in real estate, Irving Younger had settled into his retirement spreading love and cheer to all around him.

Judith Kaye, Younger’s girlfriend, told jurors that he was “the late love of her life,” reported Tribune-Live.

“It took me 60 years to meet him,” Kaye said, “I felt things with him and for him I had never felt before with anyone.”

Younger loved those he cared for with his full heart, she said.

“It was clearly more important to him that he love than be loved,” she said. “It was an unconditional love that he had — unselfish, warm, playful, generous.”

The synagogue was an important place for him and he did his part by volunteering as an usher, which entailed greeting attendees and passing out prayer books.

His loss has left her field with sadness, she testified.