The Labor Market May Not Be as Strong as Almost Everyone Thinks It Is - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

The Labor Market May Not Be as Strong as Almost Everyone Thinks It Is

An expected revision could shave 500,000 jobs from U.S. payrolls

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A coming correction to U.S. payroll data may show a big drop in the number of jobs counted in the past year.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A half million jobs may be about to disappear from U.S. payrolls in an expected annual revision to government employment numbers.

Bloomberg News cites estimates from economists that the revision coming on Wednesday could mean as many as 500,000 to 650,000 fewer jobs than initially counted in the Bureau of Labor Statistic's monthly employment report over the past year.

Even with that cut, however, U.S. job growth would still log in strong, generating an average of about 300,000 new jobs per month. And the revision won't likely change economists' views that the labor market remains vibrant.

"Revisions are not likely to be so large as to suggest a meaningful shift in labor market conditions,” said Oscar Munoz, the chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities, told Bloomberg.

But the revision would be another sign of slowing in the jobs market. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July, fewer than the 200,000 economists expected. Still, the unemployment rate came it at a historically low 3.5%.

Monthly labor market reports are based on responses from a wide-ranging sample of employers. The numbers are typically revised as more businesses report payroll data.

But every year, March payrolls are benchmarked to a more accurate source called the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. That data is based on state unemployment insurance tax records.

Read More

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are looking for a cooling labor market because wage pressures will hinder their fight against inflation. The central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2022, to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%, yet the economy and the labor market haven't slowed as much as expected and inflation may remain sticky for months to come.

"Employment growth has slowed but is still fast enough for the Fed to keep its focus squarely on controlling inflation," said Bill Adams, the chief economist for Comerica Bank in Dallas. "Businesses are reluctant to let go of workers despite cooler demand, since it would be difficult to rehire when the economy regains traction."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.