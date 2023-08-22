The Labor Market May Not Be as Strong as Almost Everyone Thinks It Is

A half million jobs may be about to disappear from U.S. payrolls in an expected annual revision to government employment numbers.

Bloomberg News cites estimates from economists that the revision coming on Wednesday could mean as many as 500,000 to 650,000 fewer jobs than initially counted in the Bureau of Labor Statistic's monthly employment report over the past year.

Even with that cut, however, U.S. job growth would still log in strong, generating an average of about 300,000 new jobs per month. And the revision won't likely change economists' views that the labor market remains vibrant.

"Revisions are not likely to be so large as to suggest a meaningful shift in labor market conditions,” said Oscar Munoz, the chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities, told Bloomberg.

But the revision would be another sign of slowing in the jobs market. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July, fewer than the 200,000 economists expected. Still, the unemployment rate came it at a historically low 3.5%.

Monthly labor market reports are based on responses from a wide-ranging sample of employers. The numbers are typically revised as more businesses report payroll data.

But every year, March payrolls are benchmarked to a more accurate source called the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. That data is based on state unemployment insurance tax records.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are looking for a cooling labor market because wage pressures will hinder their fight against inflation. The central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2022, to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%, yet the economy and the labor market haven't slowed as much as expected and inflation may remain sticky for months to come.

"Employment growth has slowed but is still fast enough for the Fed to keep its focus squarely on controlling inflation," said Bill Adams, the chief economist for Comerica Bank in Dallas. "Businesses are reluctant to let go of workers despite cooler demand, since it would be difficult to rehire when the economy regains traction."