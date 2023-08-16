The Killers Apologize for Bringing Russian Fan on Stage to Play Drums During Concert in Georgia - The Messenger
The Killers Apologize for Bringing Russian Fan on Stage to Play Drums During Concert in Georgia

Georgian fans boo when Brandon Flowers suggests that Russian is their 'brother'

Dan Morrison
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Grammy-winning arena rock band The Killers issued an apology after frontman Brandon Flowers invited a Russian fan on stage to play drums during a concert in the neighboring country of Georgia amid tensions over the war in Ukraine and an influx of Russians fleeing Moscow’s military draft.

At a Tuesday concert at the Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili, Flowers welcomed a member of the audience to play drums with the band as they performed For Reasons Unknown, a longtime tradition at Killers shows.

With that, the Las Vegas quartet blundered into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Georgia’s humiliating defeat in a conflict with Moscow 15 years ago.

"We don't know the etiquette of this land but this guy's a Russian,” Flowers told the crowd. “You OK with a Russian coming up here?"

Footage from the show shows a mixture of boos and some cheers from the audience. Some in the audience reportedly walked out. 

"This is your brother Andrew on the drums right now."

"You can't recognize if someone's your brother? He's not your brother?” Flowers asked the increasingly agitated crowd. 

Anti-Russian sentiment has grown in Georgia following an influx of nationals fleeing army conscription and Western economic sanctions. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 in a brief war that killed hundreds, and it occupies 20% of Georgian territory.

The band "came to Georgia without even realizing what's going on and whom they are going to sing for," Ramaz Samkharadze, owner of the Tblisi FM radio station, told BBC. Samkharadze pulled The Killers from his station’s playlists.

"This would have been OK in some other country, perhaps, but you are not supposed to come to Georgia saying that Georgians and Russians are brothers and sisters," Mariam Chargazia, who was at the show, told BBC. 

"We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight's audience participation member coming onstage with us,” the band said in a statement.

"We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers' audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters,' could be misconstrued.

"We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize. We stand with you and hope to return soon."

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream political party has taken a friendly approach to Russia, allowing direct visa-free tourist flights from Moscow, while barring entry to Russian opposition figures, journalists, and civil rights activists.

