The Facts Behind That Viral TikTok Video Showing Piles of ‘Banned’ Books in Florida

A viral TikTok video claiming that thousands of books are being removed from a Florida school because they are "inappropriate" is false, according to both local and state school officials.

On Monday, TikTok user Allison Ronis, @psychiea, posted a now-deleted video that was apparently taken inside a hallway of a school in Broward County, Florida, where she works.

Allison Ronis/TikTok; Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

In the clip, which generated over 1.5 million views on Twitter alone, Ronis shows a school hallway with several large cardboard bins that she says will be carted away because state education workers decided the books inside them were not appropriate for students.

The Twitter version of the video has been retweeted more than 3,300 times and remains online.

Books on subjects such as hate groups, the history of black aviators, lies perpetuated by Nazis, Pocahantas, the country of El Salvador, and women in Nigeria are all found among the piles.

"These are just a few of the books that have been deemed inappropriate ... they are removing these books from our library," Ronis says in the video. "I don't understand."

But state and local school officials are disputing the claim in the TikTok video.

"I cannot emphasize enough how completely untrue this is. Anyone sharing this video is lying to you," Alex Lanfranconi, communications director for the Florida Department of Education, wrote in a tweet Monday night.

Lanfranconi said the school district confirmed the matter is "simply end of year library inventory."

"The state is not involved in any way."

John Sullivan, chief communications officer for Broward County Public Schools, said the video is "not accurate and is simply a false representation."

"The state has not banned in books in [Broward schools]," Sullivan said in a statement shared by the district on Twitter. "The school shown in the video was updating/refreshing its book inventory."

In a statement to The Messenger, Sullivan said the books were removed as part of an annual process, and the vast majority, or 89%, were over 15 years old.

Given their age, the books were out of compliance with a court settlement the district reached with Citizens Concerned About Our Children in 2000, which requires the school system to provide current materials to students, Sullivan said.

He also cited American Library Association guidance on the importance of "weeding," or removing outdated or inaccurate materials, as part of standard library maintenance.

"Books that have been weeded from the school’s collection are taken to a District location and offered for sale to local civic organizations, business vendors or community members."

Books are replaced using state-allocated money and are selected at each school's discretion, "with the goal of finding books that are of interest to the student body," he said.

"Due to the current climate in education across the nation surrounding library media practices, we understand how those not familiar with the weeding of books from school collections may confuse this process," Sullivan said.

An Allison Ronis works as an information technology specialist at McNicol Middle Magnet and STEM School in Hollywood, Fla., according to LinkedIn.

Ronis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

However, Ronis posted an update in a second TikTok video on Monday night.

She removed the original video from public view after she was "asked kindly to take down the post," she says in the latest video.

Ronis was told the books are at least 15 years old and that's why they were selected for removal, she says.

"That's all I know for now," Ronis says in the clip.

"Stick around -- I will continue to have a voice in this matter because this is not about me," she continues.

"This is about the students and having access to read whatever they want."

The posts come as Florida has rolled out new regulations on the books and other materials that school libraries can make available to students.

Proponents argue the laws are intended to give parents more say in their children's educations, especially when it comes to potentially inappropriate and sexual content.

The state's Republican leaders have also dismissed the notion that Florida is actively removing books from libraries.

Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. called Monday's TikTok video "another example of the book ban hoax."

"This video is completely false and a sad attempt to disrupt our educational environment," Diaz wrote in a tweet.

Still, several of the laws passed last year have apparently prompted districts to remove materials from shelves. Under the new rules, teachers are barred from lessons that could make children feel guilty about their race because of historical misdeeds, and trained media specialists must evaluate each book to ensure it is age-appropriate and free of "pornographic" content.

PEN America, which to protect free expression, documented 565 books that were banned in Florida classrooms during the 2021-2022 school year.

Dozens of the titles include themes involving the LGBTQ+ community, protagonists who are people of color, and matters dealing with racism and race have been pulled, according to PEN.

Last week, publisher Penguin Random House filed a lawsuit against a Florida school district after school officials decided to ban certain books dealing with race and sexuality.