The ‘Do-Good Dog’ and Owner Jet Ski 500 Miles on Ohio River to Raise Money for No-Kill Shelters

A dog and his owner are on a mission to raise money for animal shelters by riding their jet ski 500 miles along the Ohio River.

Ollie, the "Do-Good Dog," lives in Florida with his owners, Michael Kruer, and Cammy Hummel. Ollie has been riding on a jet ski since he was about 1 year old, Hummel told WSAZ.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Kruer have used their love for riding a jet ski to scour mangroves and beaches in search of litter. Now, they are stepping up their game to help Ollie’s furry peers.

The duo is on a journey from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati on the Ohio River and hopes to raise $5 million for shelters, inspiring 10,000 adoptions and encouraging 10,000 people to volunteer at their local shelter.

The duo began their trip Sunday with Hummel and other family members following along on land.

Kruer completed this route 41 years ago for charity after throwing the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game and threw the first pitch for the Cincinnati Reds five days later after his river journey.

"We really want to make a difference in the lives of not just the animals but also the people that adopt,” Kruer told KDKA.

Ollie plans to complete the other half of the Ohio River from Cincinnati to Cairo, Illinois, in the future, his website says.